Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe has officially become Ghana's Ambassador to Spain, presenting her Letters of Credence

She indicated her aim to strengthen Ghana-Spain ties and promote cultural exchange and mutual development

Her appointment has been celebrated as a recognition of talent and leadership beyond politics

Renowned Ghanaian actress and diplomat Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe has officially assumed her role as Ghana's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain following the formal presentation of her Letters of Credence.

Ambassador Kalsoume Sinare presents her letters of credence in Spain. Photo source: @kalsoume

Source: Instagram

The celebrated screen icon presented her credentials and Letter of Recall to Spain's Director-General of Protocol, Adrián Martín Couce, marking the official start of her ambassadorial responsibilities.

Announcing the milestone on her Instagram page on Monday, April 13, 2026, Ambassador Sinare Baffoe described the occasion as the beginning of her mission to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Honoured to present my Letters of Credence and Letter of Recall to H.E. the Director General of Protocol of the Kingdom of Spain. This marks the official start of my duties as Ghana’s Ambassador to Spain, and I look forward to strengthening the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations. Excited for the journey ahead. ( With H.E. Adriàn Martin Couce Director-General of Protocol) Thank you all for your prayers and support most especially to my colleagues in the industry Thank you Ghana 🇬🇭," she wrote.

The ambassador outlined her key priorities as deepening bilateral cooperation, fostering cultural exchange, and promoting mutual development between Ghana and Spain.

See the Instagram photo below:

The presentation of Letters of Credence is a formal diplomatic procedure through which a host country officially recognises an incoming ambassador, signalling the commencement of their duties.

Ambassador Sinare Baffoe also used the occasion to express gratitude to Ghanaians and her colleagues in the creative arts industry for their support throughout her transition from entertainment into diplomacy.

Her appointment has been widely celebrated as a recognition of leadership and talent beyond conventional political circles.

Congrats pour in for Kalsoume Sinare

stacyamoatenggh said:

"😍😍😍😍😍Smiling gleefully. Wishing you the best."

fareidasinare said:

"At his own time, he makes it easy and beautiful. We are grateful to Allah’s blessings.❤️❤️❤️❤️."

kobirana said:

"The best part is... WE KNOW she will give the best of fashion. Back to back! SUGAR!!! My pride ❤️."

bossmqueen said:

"May Allah continue to protect you and guide you in all your Duties!"

fafaatsrim said:

"Biggest congratulations, Your Excellency! The Lord guide your steps and grant you all the wisdom you need in your new role. We love you."

the_trustworthy27 said:

"May Allah guide and guard you throughout your service in Spain on behalf of Mother Ghana ❤️🙌🙌. We believe in you."

Kalsoume Sinare's daughter celebrates 18th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh Anthony Baffoe proudly celebrated his daughter Keisheira's 18th birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute.

Keisheira is the only daughter of former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe and his wife, Kalsoume Sinare.

Friends and family joined in on the celebrations, sharing emotional birthday wishes for the young woman.

Source: YEN.com.gh