Harold Amenyah sparked controversy after responding to divorce rumours with a cryptic relationship warning instead of a direct denial

Reports of his alleged split from wife Irene surfaced shortly after their third wedding anniversary, triggering widespread speculation online

His comment about women checking their partner’s phones has fuelled more debate, with many interpreting it as a subtle confirmation of marital issues

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has sparked controversy on social media after breaking his silence for the first time amid rumours of a divorce.

Harold Amenyah sends a cryptic message about relationship issues on social media amid rumours of a possible divorce from his wife, Irene. Image credit: MaameAkosuaHayford, @harold_amenyah/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Harold Amenyah and his wife, Irene, tied the knot on April 1, 2023, in a private, modest, and elegant ceremony held at Peduase.

The couple's wedding occurred exactly a year after they met on April 1, 2022.

It was attended by several industry heavyweights who joined the new couple in their celebration, including Caroline Sampson, Eddy Acquah, and others.

Amenyah and Irene’s wedding went viral after their photos surfaced on social media, with some netizens critiquing his wife’s appearance.

It sparked a viral firestorm that catapulted the couple to nationwide fame and raised interest in their marriage to an all-time high.

Harold Amenyah and wife face divorce rumours

In April 2026, rumours emerged on social media claiming that Harold Amenyah and his wife had parted ways, days after their third wedding anniversary.

The rumours went viral on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, and alleged that the couple had divorced, although they gave few details on the matter.

“Actor Harold Amenyah is reported to have separated from his wife just a few days after the couple celebrated their third anniversary. The rumours started from posts shared on X and on Instagram by some bloggers. I hope this news ain't true,” popular Facebook blogger, Maame Akosua Hayford, shared on April 8.

The reports of Harold Amenyah’s divorce sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media, as many bombarded their social media pages seeking clarity.

Below is the Facebook post with details of Harold Amenyah’s alleged divorce.

Harold Amenyah reacts to divorce rumours

Harold Amenyah finally broke his silence on the divorce rumours on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in a post that sparked more speculation.

On his official TikTok page, the actor shared a video on a red carpet at an event with a caption with a dire warning to people in relationships.

“Ladies, when you find a good man, don’t go through his phone,” the actor warned.

Amenyah’s post sparked a viral firestorm as many Ghanaians wondered if that was his way of confirming the end of his marriage.

The TikTok video shared by Harold Amenyah amid rumours of his divorce is below.

Reactions to Harold Amenyah’s relationship warning

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the warning Harold Amenyah sent to ladies amid rumours his marriage had collapsed.

turk_son🩵 said:

"Oooo, so that led to the divorce? Hmmm."

Akua Ohenewaa wrote:

"This issue nearly broke my marriage, so I don't check my hubby's phone."

Ama commented:

"Shame. So that was why. Saa, hmmm."

Harold Amenyah and wife, Irene, face swirling divorce rumours on social media after their third marriage anniversary on April 1, 2026. Image credit: @haroldamenyah

Source: Facebook

Harold Amenyah debuts new look

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Harold Amenyah debuted a new look on social media after travelling to Turkey for a hair transplant.

The actor shared photos showing his fresh look after the trip, sparking positive reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh