Auto specialist Adu Philip said the real problem with the Toyota Voxy goes beyond official findings, insisting that key technical issues from conversions were not fully captured

He explained that altering steering, braking systems, and airbags during right-hand to left-hand conversion can lead to imbalance, poor control, and failure of safety features

Philip added that the risks are worsened by overloading, overspeeding, and pressure on drivers, making the issue a mix of poor engineering and usage rather than the car itself

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A Ghanaian auto specialist, Adu Philip, has shared deeper insights into the growing safety concerns surrounding the Toyota Voxy, particularly those converted from right-hand drive to left-hand drive.

Ghanaian auto specialist breaks down 7 causes of Toyota Voxy accidents. Image credit: springlife.autos, CDR Africa

Source: TikTok

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Philip made it clear that the issue goes beyond what has already been discussed publicly.

“The deeper issue goes beyond what the National Road Safety Authority team highlighted.”

Adu Philips highlighted the overlooked concerns

He said, pointing to underlying technical concerns that are often overlooked.

According to him, one of the major problems lies in how these vehicles are converted. Changing the steering system from right-hand drive to left-hand drive affects key components such as the steering rack, braking system, and airbags.

Once these systems are altered without proper engineering standards, the safety of the vehicle becomes questionable.

Philip did not hold back in his assessment of earlier findings, stating:

“The team selected for the Voxy accident investigation did not bring an accurate report.”

He suggested that some critical mechanical issues were not fully captured, especially those linked to poor workmanship during conversion.

He explained that brake and steering imbalance is one of the most dangerous outcomes of such modifications. In his view, this can cause the vehicle to pull unexpectedly or lose control at high speeds.

He noted:

“If the braking lines and steering alignment are tampered with wrongly, the car will not respond the way it should in an emergency”

Another key concern he raised was the airbag system. Adu Philip explained that after conversion, airbags may not deploy correctly, increasing the risk during a crash.

He also pointed to the structural limitations of the Voxy, explaining that the vehicle was not originally designed for heavy commercial use, long-distance travel, or rough road conditions common in Ghana.

He further highlighted the strain on the vehicle’s transmission. According to him, the CVT system of the Toyota Voxy can struggle under heavy loads, leading to reduced performance while driving.

Stability, he added, becomes another issue when weight distribution changes and the suspension is pushed beyond its limits.

Adu Philip linked driver behaviour to crashes

Despite these concerns, Philip emphasised that the problem is not solely about the vehicle itself.

He believes driver behaviour plays a major role. Overspeeding, overloading, and pressure to meet transport demands only worsen the risks.

In his view, the situation is a combination of poor engineering after conversion, misuse of the vehicle, and operational pressure on drivers.

His comments have since added a new layer to the ongoing conversation about safety on Ghana’s roads, especially as more of these vehicles continue to be used daily.

David Agboado has criticised the decision to ban Toyota Voxy vehicles for commercial use. Photo credit: DarthArt/Getty Images, MyJoyOnline/Facebook

Source: UGC

Driver group reacted to the Voxy ban

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the public relations officer of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, David Agboado, has opposed the ban on Toyota Voxy minivans for commercial purposes.

According to him, the argument advanced by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) for the ban on Voxy minivans was not well thought through.

His comments have since sparked debate among transport operators and the general public, with discussions focusing on road safety and the potential impact on jobs.

Source: YEN.com.gh