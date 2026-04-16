A dramatic night in Europe saw momentum swing wildly, but one moment of indiscipline changed everything

A costly decision late in the game left Real Madrid exposed and shifted the balance in a thrilling Champions League clash

Tempers, tension, and a controversial Camavinga red card turned a high-stakes encounter into a night to forget for one side

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Bayern Munich booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals after edging out Real Madrid in a dramatic encounter on Wednesday, April 15, winning 4-3 on the night and 6-4 on aggregate.

The result ends Madrid’s European hopes and sends the German giants into the final four of the competition.

Eduardo Camavinga appears disappointed after he was sent off in the Bayern Munich 4 Real Madrid Champions League game on April 15, 2026. Image credit: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

According to UEFA, Bayern will now face Paris Saint-Germain in what promises to be a blockbuster semi-final clash, while Arsenal are set to take on Atlético Madrid in the other tie.

PSG will host the first leg at the Parc des Princes on April 28, before the return fixture takes place at the Allianz Arena on May 6.

Meanwhile, the contest between Bayern and Real Madrid was far from straightforward, with both sides involved in a high-tempo, chaotic battle that swung back and forth.

Moments of brilliance were matched by lapses in discipline, and ultimately, it was Bayern who capitalised when it mattered most to seal progression.

Camavinga's red card vs. Bayern Munich explained

One of the key turning points in the match came in the 86th minute, when Eduardo Camavinga was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card in an attempt to delay play.

The midfielder, who had come on as a substitute, endured a difficult spell that proved costly for his side.

Camavinga had initially been booked in the 78th minute for pulling the shirt of Jamal Musiala during a tense phase of the game.

However, his second caution came in a controversial yet avoidable fashion. In an apparent time-wasting tactic, the Frenchman picked up the ball and walked away instead of allowing Bayern to take a quick free-kick.

According to ESPN, referee Slavko Vincic showed little hesitation in issuing a second yellow card, reducing Real Madrid to ten men at a crucial stage of the match.

Speaking after the game, as covered by Yahoo Sports, Luis Díaz supported the referee’s call, stating that Bayern were eager to restart play quickly and Camavinga’s actions prevented that. His dismissal ultimately shifted the momentum firmly in Bayern’s favour.

With Madrid a man down, Bayern took full advantage, scoring twice in the closing stages to secure victory and confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Camavinga’s brief cameo, lasting just 24 minutes, ended up having a significant negative impact, as his sending-off left his team exposed at a decisive moment.

Eduardo Camavinga's red card against Bayern Munich proves costly as Real Madrid exit the Champions League. Image credit: Soldado-UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid legend Emilio Santamaría dies

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that José Emilio Santamaría, one of Real Madrid’s most iconic figures, died only hours before their crucial clash against Bayern Munich.

The legendary defender passed away at the age of 96 on April 15, casting a sombre mood over the team ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

Source: YEN.com.gh