A Ghanaian lawyer has shared some lessons from the divorce saga between Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife

The female lawyer also encouraged women not to insult Hajia4Reall but rather to learn some business tactics from her

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared mixed reactions following the lawyer’s remarks

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Mari-Gold Mawuena Allotey, a Ghanaian lawyer, has explained some of the considerations judges make when granting alimony during a divorce, using the case of Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye.

Female lawyer explains what the judge considered in granting alimony in the RNAQ and Joana Quaye's divorce. Photo credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye/Instagram & @marigoldmawenaalloteyes/TikTok

Source: UGC

The female lawyer, after explaining what is considered, also advised Ghanaian women on what to do when they marry.

She further explained why Hajia4reall must not be blamed and the lessons women have to learn from her.

In a TikTok video, she said:

"For a judge to come to the determination of alimony of 300,000 the judge would look at how young the person is, whether the person is working, whether the person has assets and her expenses, and come to a conclusion. Mrs Joana Quaye owns her own business. She makes a lot of money. She is young and very beautiful. Those factors were considered before they came to a final determination."

The lawyer argued that RNAQ's ex-wife would have received more properties if she had been documented as a co-owner of her husband's properties.

"If Joana Quaye had her name as a co-owner on all properties acquired while they were married, she would have received more."

She encouraged women, especially to learn from Joana Quaye's experience.

"Stop doing love and enter into your marriage with a business mentality. Empower yourself, educate yourself and make your own property. That's the bottom line."

"Hajia4reall is a businesswoman. Learn your business tactics from her rather than insulting her," she added.

The advice from the lawyer comes after Justice Kofi Dorgu, in his final judgment, awarded Joana Quaye one-third share of a house at Dansoman, GH₵300,000 in financial provision, and GH₵5,000 monthly for the upkeep of their three children, along with two cars.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparks an online frenzy after publicly addressing Haia4Reall for the first time. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye, Hajia4Reall

Source: Facebook

The judge’s ruling, according to The Law Platform, was aimed at preventing frequent divorces driven by expectations of large financial gains.

Justice Kofi Dorgu also noted that Joana Quaye was still attractive and could remarry, which formed part of his reasoning.

Richard Quaye fuels Hajia4Reall dating rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Richard Quaye got many talking after publicly praising Hajia4Reall’s beauty.

The businessman’s comment on her viral photo has intensified speculation, with many expecting the duo to go public with their romance soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh