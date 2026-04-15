Kalsoume Sinare and Tony Baffoe's Daughter Keishera Turns 18, Looks All Grown in Birthday Photos
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Former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe has flaunted his only daughter, Keisheira Baffoe, in a new video on social media.
Baffoe, a Deputy Secretary General for Football & Development for CAF, shared a video on Instagram to celebrate Keisheira's 18th birthday on Wednesday, April 15, 2026
In the video, the teenager is seen in different outfits and moments, including a time in a football stadium with her father.
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See the Instagram video below
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh