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Former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe has flaunted his only daughter, Keisheira Baffoe, in a new video on social media.

Baffoe, a Deputy Secretary General for Football & Development for CAF, shared a video on Instagram to celebrate Keisheira's 18th birthday on Wednesday, April 15, 2026

In the video, the teenager is seen in different outfits and moments, including a time in a football stadium with her father.

Sharing video

See the Instagram video below

Source: YEN.com.gh