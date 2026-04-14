Auntie Naa issued a firm ultimatum to Edwin Gyimah’s family to vacate his Obuasi home or face action after they failed to honour an agreement to resolve the dispute

She disclosed new findings that the family allegedly has another property to stay in, accusing them of lying and acting out of greed

The ongoing clash between Gyimah and his sister has intensified, drawing strong public reactions as the deadline for eviction approaches

Ghanaian media personality Auntie Naa has shared new information about the ex-Black Stars defender, Edwin Gyimah’s family, amid their refusal to vacate his residence.

Auntie Naa Exposes Edwin Gyimah's Sister After She Fails to Vacate Ex-Black Stars Defender's Home

Source: Facebook

Former Orlando Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah has been trending for the past few days after taking his family to Auntie Naa’s program, Oyerepa Afutuo, seeking justice.

According to the ex-footballer, his sister, mother and other family members have taken possession of an eight-bedroom house he owns in Obuasi and refused to hand ownership back to him.

Gyimah said that despite falling into hard times and practically being homeless with his wife and children, his family has refused to give him back his property.

Edwin Gyimah and sister clash on Oyerepa

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Edwin Gyimah and his sister went head-to-head on Oyerepa FM.

He laid out all his grievances against his family members while his sister countered them.

She claimed that he had built the house for them as a gift, and he could not take it back now.

Edwin Gyimah’s sister also said that their mother would have no place to stay if she were kicked out of the property.

After a contentious back-and-forth, Edwin Gyimah’s sister agreed to appear on the show on Monday, April 13, for a meeting with Auntie Naa to amicably resolve the issue.

However, she refused to turn up and also failed to pick up all calls, leading Auntie Naa to give her up to Wednesday, April 15, to vacate the property or face action.

Below is the TikTok video of Auntie Naa warning Edwin Gyimah's sister.

Auntie Naa ‘exposes’ Edwin Gyimah’s sister

On Tuesday, April 14, Auntie Naa once again gave an update on the current situation of the Edwin Gyimah saga.

Speaking on her show, she said her team had discovered that Gyimah’s sister lied to them by claiming they had nowhere to go if they left the footballer’s property.

Auntie Naa said she had been reliably informed that their father left them a property in another part of the Ashanti Region where they could stay, but they wanted to sell that property and keep Gyimah’s home.

Auntie Naa described their actions as greedy and selfish and said her ultimatum stood, warning that there would be a showdown on Wednesday if they refused to vacate Gyimah’s Obuasi home.

The TikTok video of Auntie Naa speaking is below.

Reactions to Auntie Naa's Gyimah expose

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Auntie Naa sharing new information about Edwin Gyimah's sister.

Happiness Is Free❤️💛💚 said:

"Auntie Naa! God bless you, you are for the people! 🥰🙏🙏🙏."

EwuraAma wrote:

"Piaawwww Ante Naa."

Joycelyn the goner commented:

"One of my favourite people in Ghana, she fights against injustice."

Source: YEN.com.gh