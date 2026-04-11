President John Dramani Mahama has named Pamela Graham, a public finance expert, as the new Auditor-General

Pamela Graham's appointment is subject to consultation with the Council of State in line with Article 70(1)(b) of the 1992 Constitution

If approved, Pamela Graham will take over from Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, who is retiring after his two years post-retirement contract

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Pamela Graham, a public finance expert, as the new Auditor-General to lead the Ghana Audit Service.

Her appointment as Auditor-General is subject to consultation with the Council of State.

President Mahama names Pamela Graham as Auditor-General, subject to consultation with the Council of State. Photo credit: @JDMahama & @NDCOnline

Source: Facebook

The high-profile nomination is in line with Article 70(1)(b) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires the President to seek the Council’s advice before making a final appointment.

The nomination was made formal through a communication from the Secretary to the President. The nomination has been submitted to the Council of State for the constitutionally mandated consultative process.

According to sources, President Mahama's nomination of Pamela Graham is part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen financial oversight and rebuild confidence in key governance institutions.

Pamela Graham is said to have extensive experience in public financial management, auditing, and institutional governance, along with a strong reputation for integrity and professionalism.

The role of the Auditor-General is key to Ghana’s accountability framework, with responsibility for auditing public accounts and ensuring compliance with financial laws and regulations across state institutions.

If her appointment is confirmed, Pamela Graham will take over from Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, who is retiring.

Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu reached the statutory retirement age of 60 on August 1, 2024. However, his tenure was extended in a post-retirement contract for two years.

Meanwhile, the Council of State is expected to meet to consider Pamela Graham's credentials and advise the President accordingly.

Source: YEN.com.gh