Kwaku Manu disclosed that he was detained at Amsterdam airport after Dutch immigration officers questioned his purpose for visiting the Netherlands

He said the situation worsened when he failed to provide the official name of his host, raising suspicion during interrogation

The beloved Kumawood star described the experience as frightening, sharing how the ordeal left him deeply shaken

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Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has sparked concern on social media after opening up about being detained at an airport in Amsterdam.

Kwaku Manu opens up about a tough ordeal he suffered at the Amsterdam Airport in the Netherlands. Image credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Ghanaian vlogger Felix Adomako Mensah, popularly known as Zionfelix, Kwaku Manu opened up on the trying ordeal, which he said left him disturbed.

He told Zionfelix that he travelled to the Netherlands but was taken into custody after being pulled aside and interrogated about his intentions for visiting the country.

Kwaku Manu described the ordeal as scary and said he got into even more trouble after failing to correctly name the individual who was supposed to host him in the country.

"I have gone through a lot of ordeals on my travels. I have even reached a country where they refused me entry. I was with Dutch immigration officers, and I was feeling nervous, so I started talking anyhow,” he said.

“So they took me aside to a separate room and asked me to give the name of the person I was coming to stay with. Unfortunately, I knew the person's name, but that was not his official name, which put me in even more trouble,” he added.

He said eventually, he was deported from the country and had his visa cancelled.

The Instagram video of Kwaku Manu speaking with Zionfelix is below.

Kwaku Manu speaks about alleged relationships

On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Kwaku Manu opened up about rumours that he was dating Kumawood actress and entrepreneur, Charly D.

In a video, he stated that they were longtime friends but were not a couple.

“I have known Charly for a long time, and when you know someone for a long time, you can easily vibe. And also the way we act in movies in love scenes, travelling together to Dubai, and all that is fueling these rumours,” he said.

Kwaku Manu added that while they are not a couple, people often advise him to start dating Charly and joked that he might soon listen to that advice. The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu speaking is below.

Below is the TikTok video of Kwaku Manu speaking about his relationship.

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's Amsterdam ordeal

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Kwaku Manu and Zionfelix discussing his recent ordeal.

@garthe6390 said:

"Ghanaians always volunteer information unnecessarily."

@AfuaDavis wrote:

"When it comes to living abroad, Kwaku you are speaking the truth and nothing but the truth."

@jamesabiney0424 commented:

"Kwaku Manu is right about life/ living in abroad."

Kwaku Manu faces an unexpected setback as flights are suspended in Dubai. Image credit: KwakuManu

Source: TikTok

Kwaku Manu stranded in Dubai

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu broke down emotionally after being stranded at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The actor shared an emotional video explaining that he received an emergency alert from the UAE announcing the sudden suspension of flights due to the United States and Iran military conflict, leaving him unable to travel.

Source: YEN.com.gh