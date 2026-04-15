Edwin Gyimah has made his final decision in his feud with his family after his sister went on her knees to beg him for a six-month ultimatum

The former Black Stars footballer rejected his emotional sibling's plea, claiming he has suffered enough, but vowed to consider her mother

Ghanaians have reacted to Edwin's decision, as they warned him not to allow emotions to take over his decision to take back his house

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Edwin Gyimah and his family's feud has taken an unexpected turn, causing a stir on social media.

Edwin Gyimah rejects six-month ultimatum appeal from his sister as he gives his final verdict. Mask Blog, The BBC Ghana

Source: UGC

On April 15, 2026, Auntie Naa confirmed that her crew had travelled to the disputed property of the footballer after the latter appeared on her show to file a complaint.

A series of videos that emerged showed the moment the group visited the police station to get the services of some officers who escorted them to Obuasi to evict the footballer's family.

At the residence, Gyimah's sister Felicia was seen weeping uncontrollably as her brother arrived at the premises with Auntie Naa's crew and the police officers before a meeting was held.

She is reported to have initially ignored the calls of Gyimah and the team on multiple occasions after they arrived at the premises and called for her.

According to a crew member, Edwin's family pleaded with him to give them a six-month deadline before their eviction from the property, but the ex-Black Stars player insisted on reclaiming his property during a meeting at the police station.

The TikTok video of Auntie Naa's crew storming Edwin Gyimah's property is below:

Edwin Gyimah speaks with Auntie Naa

Following the showdown at the property in question, Edwin Gyimah spoke to Auntie Naa, detailing his final decision.

According to the former Black Stars player, he has settled on taking back the property as soon as possible despite his sister's plea.

“In conclusion, I have decided to take back my house as soon as possible. I have suffered enough and can't let them stay for the six-month ultimatum they are demanding. I want them to hand over the keys to me so that I know I have the property now,” he said.

Edwin Gyimah added that he has decided to find money and get his mother another place and take care of her medical bills.

“They raised the concern of my mother's health, but she is my mother, and I can not disown her, so I have vowed to relocate her to a different place. I will send her money as well to cover her medical bills,” he added.

The footballer's final decision has triggered massive reactions on social media, as concerned Ghanaians shared mixed reactions.

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah speaking to Auntie Naa is below:

Reactions to Edwin Gyimah's final decision

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Edwin Gyimah's final verdict.

Kwaku Frimpong wrote:

“Don't come and use emotions to make any decisions oo. Just take the house and move on.”

Nyame Apparel wrote:

“Felicia is now pleading. At first, your mouth was loud; now see your end.”

Danielle wrote:

“Don't let them come and beg you later for you to change your decision. We are with you.”

Auntie Naa's crew storms Edwin Gyimah's property over his feud with his family. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwei

Source: Twitter

Woman drags Kweku Gyasi to Sompa FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman by the name Hannah dragged the gospel musician, Kweku Gyasi, to Oheneni Adazoa's Sompa FM over paternity issues.

The lady in question has accused the singer of ignoring her after giving birth to him about 10 years ago.

However, a DNA test conducted by the host showed that Kweku Gyasi was not the father of the child involved.

Source: YEN.com.gh