Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparked outrage after being spotted cruising in a luxury Bugatti Chiron following his controversial divorce settlement

His public appearance comes after a ruling many criticised as unfair to his ex-wife, fuelling fresh debate online

Social media reactions were mixed, with some questioning his lifestyle and wondering how he could feel proud over the treatment of his ex-wife

Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye was spotted publicly for the first time after his controversial divorce saga, sparking outrage on social media.

RNAQ Spotted Cruising In $4m Bugatti Chiron After 'Paltry' GH₵5k Alimony Settlement

Source: Facebook

On January 20, 2026, the Accra High Court delivered a verdict in the divorce battle between the wealthy businessman, popularly known as RNAQ, and his ex-wife, Joana.

The High Court awarded Joana Quaye a lump sum of GH₵300,000, a one-third share of their house at Dansoman, two Jaguar FX cars, and GH₵5,000 monthly upkeep for their three children.

Joana, who had been married to RNAQ for 16 years and co-founded the company from which he built his fortune, had requested GH₵50 million in compensation, along with other benefits.

The ruling sparked social media outrage and a quick appeal from Joana Quaye’s lawyers, who argued that the High Court ruling was patently unfair.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's divorce.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye storms town

On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Richard Nii Armah Quaye stepped out for the first time since his divorce saga went viral.

He was spotted driving around town in one of his luxury vehicles, a $4m black Bugatti Chiron.

The businessman drove carefully as he transited on one of Accra’s numerous unpaved roads.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to seeing Richard Nii Armah Quaye out in town after the decision to award his wife a settlement, which many described as ‘meagre’.

The TikTok post of RNAQ cruising in town is below.

Reactions to Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the public appearance of RNAQ after the conclusion of his divorce saga.

itzms_bharbie said:

"But he can’t pay alimony."

kaybigbrother wrote:

"Where is your joy as a man?"

kwakye_paul_ferry commented:

"5m dollars car on Bazuka road."

Source: YEN.com.gh