A supercomputer has predicted the likely winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League following Real Madrid’s exit

With the quarter-final stage complete, only four teams remain: Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG

The first-leg semi-finals are scheduled for April 28 and 29, with the return fixtures set to take place a week later

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With the Champions League down to its final four, Opta’s supercomputer has weighed in on who is most likely to be crowned champions of the 2025/26 campaign.

Only four clubs remain from the original 36, with Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid battling for a place in the final in Budapest.

Opta's supercomputer predicts the Champions League winner after Bayern Munich and Arsenal reached the semi-finals. Photos by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista and Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Champions League quarter-final review

PSG, the defending champions, booked their place with authority, dispatching Liverpool 2-0 in both legs to reach a third straight semi-final.

Atlético had a tougher route, recovering from a shaky start in the second leg before Ademola Lookman delivered the decisive moment to seal progression.

Elsewhere, Arsenal edged past Sporting CP thanks to a crucial first-leg strike from Kai Havertz, while Bayern came through a chaotic tie against Real Madrid, capitalising late after a costly Eduardo Camavinga red card to secure a 6-4 aggregate victory.

Opta predicts Champions League winner

According to Opta’s model, Arsenal hold the strongest chance of lifting the trophy. Mikel Arteta’s side are given a 74.87% probability of overcoming Atlético Madrid in the semi-final.

Should they reach the final, their chances of winning the competition stand at 38.58%, making them the leading contenders among the remaining teams.

Bayern are not far behind. The German side are tipped to beat PSG with a 60.55% likelihood and carry a 33.34% chance of going all the way, which would mark their first title since the 2019/20 season.

Ousmane Dembele's double against Liverpool booked PSG's ticket in the Champions League semi-final on April 14, 2026. Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

PSG face a tougher projection despite their recent dominance. The holders are given a 39.45% chance of eliminating Bayern and a 19.10% probability of defending their crown.

Atlético are viewed as outsiders. Diego Simeone’s men have a 25.13% chance of seeing off Arsenal and just an 8.98% likelihood of winning their first Champions League title.

When will the UCL semi-finals be played?

The semi-final fixtures promise drama. According to Flashscore, Atlético will host Arsenal in the first leg on April 29 before travelling to London for the reverse tie on May 5.

PSG take on Bayern in the other clash, starting in Paris on April 28 before the decisive second leg in Munich on May 6.

With margins this fine, the numbers offer guidance, but as always in Europe’s elite competition, the final outcome will be decided on the pitch.

8 clubs secure 2026/27 UCL qualification

YEN.com.gh also reported that eight teams had already secured places in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Many of these early entrants come from nations that operate summer leagues due to harsh winter conditions.

Source: YEN.com.gh