Asantewaa Narrates How She and AMG Armani Became Partners
- Asantewaa opened up about how a simple social media interaction quietly changed everything between her and AMG Armani
- She shared how an unexpected invitation led to their first real-life meeting, a moment that seemed ordinary but proved important
- Asantewaa's final words about where they are now reflected a journey that began small but has grown into something more meaningful
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Popular Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has shared a glimpse into her personal life, opening up about how she first met her current partner, musician AMG Armani.
Speaking about their journey, Asantewaa explained that their connection started in a very simple and modern way.
Asantewaa shares how she met Armani
According to her, it all began on Instagram when AMG Armani reached out to her directly.
What seemed like just another message at the time later turned into something much more meaningful.
“We met on Instagram; he texted me first, inviting me to his birthday party.”
Afua Asantewaa opens up on why she went back to her husband despite everything, video sparks reactions
She said, recounting the early stages of their relationship, that the invitation felt casual and not appear to be anything out of the ordinary.
Asantewaa said she decided to honour the invite and attend the celebration, not knowing it would mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life.
“That was two to three years ago. I honoured the invitation, went to the birthday party, celebrated with him, everybody went home like normal.”
From her narration, there was no dramatic moment or instant spark that stood out that night. It was simply a normal gathering, like many others.
However, what followed that meeting gradually shaped their relationship into what it is today.
In Asantewaa's own words, wrapping up the story in a simple and heartfelt way:
"And now they are here today."
See the video on X of Asantewaa narrating her love story below:
Reactions to Asantewaa and AMG Armani's story
Her story has since caught attention online, with many fans finding it relatable.
In a time where social media plays a major role in how people connect, Asantewaa’s experience reflects how simple interactions can evolve into meaningful relationships over time.
The revelation also adds a more personal layer to her public image.
Known for her engaging and humorous content on TikTok, Asantewaa rarely goes into detail about her private life.
This makes her recent disclosure even more interesting to followers who have been curious about her journey.
For many, the story is a reminder that relationships do not always start with grand gestures.
Sometimes, it begins with a simple message, an invitation, and a decision to show up.
Asantewaa spotted dancing with AMG Armani
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Asantewaa dancing in nightwear with her partner, AMG Armani, had deepened dating rumours.
This comes after the award-winning singer stormed Kotoka International Airport to welcome the social media influencer and her adorable baby boy.
The scene caused a massive stir on social media, as Ghanaians questioned the nature of the relationship between Asantewaa and AMG Armani.
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Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.