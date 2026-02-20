Asantewaa: TikToker Deepens Dating Rumour With AMG Armani As Video of them Dancing Together Pops Up
- A video of the TikTok star, Asantewaa, dancing with the artist AMG Armani in nightwear has deepened their dating rumour
- This comes after the award-winning singer stormed Kotoka International Airport to welcome her and her adorable baby boy
- The scene has caused a massive stir on social media, as concerned Ghanaians questioned the relationship between them
Asantewaa and AMG Armani have made headlines after the popular Ghanaian TikTok star was seen in a video dancing with the rapper.
On February 8, 2026, Asantewaa returned to Ghana from the United States after giving birth to a baby boy. The atmosphere at the Kotoka International Airport was thrilling as family, friends, and some fans stormed the place to give her a warm welcome.
The mother who arrived at the airport with her newborn baby in her arms was all joyful as she announced that she was finally back.
Amid the lovely moment, one scene caught the attention of Ghanaians. In an official video that went viral, AMG Armani, who was also present, was seen with the baby, spending what is believed to be a father-son moment. At one point, the rapper gave the little boy a lip kiss.
This came after rumours had it that the musician was allegedly the "Baby Daddy" of Asantewaa during her pregnancy days. Unfortunately, the TikTok star neither confirmed nor denied the grapevine information.
Asantewaa spotted dancing with AMG Armani
In a trending video, Asantewaa has deepened her earlier dating rumours with AmG Armani as she was seen displaying her dancing skills with the singer.
The TikToker, who was in a pink top and down nightwear as well as a hair bonnet, was standing behind the rapper, who was also in a round neck shirt, sitting on a chair.
The duo were happily dancing to a song which was being played in the background while Asantewaa gave some dance moves.
The video has ignited massive reactions on social media as fans suspect a possible romantic relationship between the two influencers.
Watch the Instagram video of Asantewaa and AMG Armani below:
Reactions to Asantewaa and AMG Armani’s video
Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the video of Asantewaa and AMG Armani went viral.
Afia Asiedua wrote:
“I am really happy for you. Just live your life ooo because no matter what people would say, whether good or bad. So just be happy.”
Kukuwa Spedede wrote:
“I now know where the beauty of your son is coming from. The dad is so handsome.”
Barrister Wan wrote:
“Eii! So she left her husband? If she is happy, then we are. Only she knows what she wants or what happened.”
Fianu Jennifer wrote:
“She always gives you people something to talk about, and she's good at it.”
Watch a TikTok video of Asantewaa gifting her friend GH¢10,000:
Asantewaa gives friend push gift
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa gave her friend Hagar Brobbey a plot of land, GH₵10,000 plus other gifts, after she welcomed her baby.
The award-winning content creator displayed a video of her visit to the hospital before and after her friend delivered the little angel.
Asantewaa's video went viral, triggering mixed reactions from some fans and Ghanaians on social media.
