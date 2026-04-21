Afua Asantewaa addressed her reconciliation with husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum in a social media post on Monday, April 20, 2026, following weeks of public drama

The media personality danced to Shatta Wale's Gringo in a blue outfit inscribed 'Better days are coming' as she explained her decision to stay in her marriage

Afua Asantewaa acknowledged acting 'immaturely' but pushed back at critics who dismissed her reunion as staged, urging them to stop seeking external validation

Afua Asantewaa has sparked reactions on social media after opening up on her decision to reunite with her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Afua Asantewaa Explains Decision To Reconcile With Husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum After Separation Drama

Source: Facebook

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa, who rose to fame after twice unsuccessfully attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon (singathon), announced on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, that she was separated from her husband.

She said they had decided to go their separate ways after moving to Canada and that they were in the process of finalising their divorce.

Afua Asantewaa subsequently went on a rampage against her husband, accusing him of being broke and contributing little to their marriage, claiming she not only took care of the children at home but worked hard outside to feed the family.

Afua Asantewaa and husband reunite

After days of acrimonious social media banter, Afua Asantewaa and her husband announced that they were back together.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum, speaking on United Showbiz on UTV in Accra on Saturday, April 11, said they had met and resolved all their issues.

Afua Asantewaa’s husband claimed that when his wife said they were separated, she meant they were physically living apart and that her claim had been misconstrued.

"We have met. Currently, there are no issues between us. All we are asking or need from Ghanaians is prayers because they have used their mouths to collapse our marriage for a long time now. We have resolved our problems," he said.

In the days after his claim, Afua Asantewaa also shared videos on social media to confirm that she had reconciled with her husband.

Afua Asantewaa explains reconciliation with husband

On Monday, April 20, Afua Asantewaa shared a new post to explain her decision to reconcile with her husband.

Dressed in a blue attire with the inscription ‘Better days are coming’ and dancing to Shatta Wale’s Gringo, she shared an explanation that addressed the entire saga and the reactions of critics towards her actions.

“They said fame would make me leave, but I didn't. They said he was too old for me, I still stayed. They said we were faking out genuine love, but I kept going. They said I stopped posting him because I divorced him, I was still here, she said.

Afua Asantewaa added that despite all the negativity towards her marriage, the moment she started speaking out, people turned on her, so she 'immaturely' decided to stay.

"I finally expressed my ordeal, and they said I am immature, so he should leave me for speaking up. I immaturely stayed. Now, we are back together; the real immature councillors still think it is settings. Keep pleasing people," she concluded.

The TikTok video shared by Afua Asantewaa about her marriage reunion is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh