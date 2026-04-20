A video of a Ghanaian woman’s reaction after she was granted Canadian citizenship is trending on social media

The video shows the moment she joined a virtual citizenship ceremony to take her oath of allegiance

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post have praised the woman for gaining citizenship

Messages of congratulations have poured in for the Ghanaian woman after achieving a feat many people can only dream of.

This comes after she took to TikTok to announce that she has been granted Canadian citizenship.

A Canada-based Ghanaian lady rejoices after becoming a citizen of the North American nation, having once faced deportation. Photo credit: @mrs.amofaboateng/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

A video posted on her page showed the lady, known as @mrs.amofaboateng, had apparently joined the virtual citizenship ceremony.

Smiling from ear to ear, the woman, who sat next to her partner, was seen holding a Bible in one hand as she pledged her allegiance to her new country.

As the Canadian national anthem played in the background, the woman, overwhelmed with joy, was seen holding a miniature Canadian flag, waving it joyfully and walking majestically, befitting her status as a new Canadian citizen.

She then showed appreciation by giving thanks to God upon becoming a new Canadian citizen. “To God be the glory,” the caption read.

A Ghanaian rejoices delights as she officially secures the documentation required to become a Canadian citizen. Photo credit: @P A Thompson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 60 comments. Watch the TikTok video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 60 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady praised after securing Canadian citizenship

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the young lady for becoming a Canadian citizen. Others also wanted to know the process she went through to be granted citizenship.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“This is really heartwarming. Congrats, Staneherr, you have really got me hyped up. If a Ghanaian can relocate abroad and get citizenship in Canada, then my heart’s desire of doing the same in the US is not impossible. God bless you and your husband as well; see how supportive he has been. Some men have left their wives back in Ghana and are doing whatever they feel like abroad. This is truly nice to see. Ayekoo once again.”

Bro Levi opined:

“Congratulations. May God come through for me and many others looking forward to this testimony. Cheers.”

Borngreat added:

“Congratulations oo bro.”

Begirl added:

“Congratulations sweetheart, tapping into your blessings in Jesus mighty name, Amen.”

Serious Gifted Adabor added:

“Wow, congratulations woman of God.”

MaameMary added:

“Congratulations my family.”

Sharon2 opined:

“Congratulations to you guys.”

Lady becomes a Canadian citizen

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady has inspired many after announcing that she is now a Canadian citizen.

In a video sighted on the TikTok page @harjokehola, the young lady is captured at the oath of allegiance ceremony, where she pledges her allegiance to Canada.

With her husband and kids in attendance, she first cut her Canadian permanent resident card, signifying that she now identifies as a citizen of that country.

She then celebrated the achievement with family and loved ones as she posed for pictures on the special occasion.

Source: YEN.com.gh