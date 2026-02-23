Baby Nhyira, daughter of Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa and AMG Armani, has landed her first ambassadorial deal as the face of Hunnies Baby Diapers

The announcement has sparked warm reactions online, with fans celebrating the young family’s latest milestone

The deal marks a new chapter for Asantewaa as she blends motherhood with brand partnerships

Baby Nhyira, the adorable son of popular Ghanaian TikTok influencer Asantewaa, has secured his first ambassadorial deal alongside her mother.

Asantewaa’s baby steps into spotlight with major brand partnership. Image credit: Asantewaa & AMG Armani

The little boy, who was recently introduced to the public, is now the face of Hunnies Baby Diapers, marking a significant milestone at such a tender age.

The announcement has triggered excitement among fans, especially those who have followed Asantewaa’s journey into motherhood.

Nhyira, who is the son of Ghanaian musician AMG Armani, is already stepping into the spotlight with confidence, due to the strong social media presence of her parents.

Nhyira and Asantewaa featured in brand's photoshoot

In photos shared online, mother and son looked radiant as they modelled for the diaper brand.

The campaign highlights comfort, care, and protection for babies, values that align closely with Asantewaa’s new chapter as a mother.

For Asantewaa, this deal represents more than just a brand collaboration.

It reflects her growing influence not only as a content creator but also as a young mother navigating both family life and business opportunities.

By including her son in the campaign, she has introduced Nhyira to the public in a positive and celebratory way.

Check out the TikTok post below:

While Nhyira may be too young to understand the moment, his name is already making waves online.

Netizens reacted to Nhyira's ambassadorial deal

Fans have described the ambassadorial deal as a beautiful beginning for the baby boy, with many predicting even more opportunities in the future.

Supporters have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising the move and describing it as a smart partnership.

With this new endorsement, baby Nhyira officially joins the world of brand influencing, supported by her mother Asantewaa and her father AMG Armani, as the family continues to capture attention across Ghana’s entertainment space.

Check out some comments below:

Adjoa Oparebea commented:

"The barren woman has given birth and now the baby is a super star 🙏😢. God is the greatest."

Madam Abis Decor commented:

"I can’t wait to see baby Nhyira on a Big Billboard 🥰."

Abena Danels commented:

"This is beautiful 😍😍 I will stop tapping in your blessings until God blesses us 🙏🙏."

June Ba commented:

"I’ve saved Nhyira’s last picture for my profile ❤️‍🩹😘."

Pretty Ohenewaa commented:

"Infact your baby is beautiful and you are blessed 🥰🥰🥰."

TikTok influencer Asantewaa is back in Ghana with her newborn as the baby daddy surfaces.

Asantewaa returned from the USA after childbirth

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular Ghanaian TikTok influencer Asantewaa returned to Ghana from the United States after giving birth, arriving at the airport with her newborn baby in her arms to a warm reception.

She was received by the baby’s father, AMG Armani, who was present at the airport and was seen holding the baby in an emotional moment.

Asantewaa had travelled to the US to give birth and is now back home in Ghana as she begins this new chapter of motherhood.

