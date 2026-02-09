Popular Ghanaian TikTok influencer Asantewaa has returned to Ghana from the United States after giving birth, arriving at the Airport with her newborn baby in her arms to a warm reception

She was received by the baby’s father, AMG Armani, who was present at the airport and was seen holding the baby in an emotional moment

Asantewaa had travelled to the US to give birth and is now back home in Ghana as she begins this new chapter of motherhood

Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa is back home in Ghana after spending some time in the United States, where she gave birth to her baby.

Asantewaa back in Ghana with the newborn as the baby daddy surfaces. Image credit: Asantewaaaa

Source: TikTok

Her return was an emotional one, as she arrived at the Kotoka International Airport holding her newborn in her arms, visibly calm and grateful to be back on home soil.

The atmosphere at the airport was warm and welcoming.

Family members, close associates, and a few supporters gathered to receive her, turning the moment into a quiet celebration of motherhood and safe return.

Many who spotted her could not hide their excitement as she stepped into the arrivals hall with her baby.

Also present was the baby’s father, popular musician AMG Armani, who came to personally welcome both mother and child.

He was seen gently holding the baby, sharing a tender moment that quickly caught the attention of those around.

The simple gesture spoke volumes and resonated with many who witnessed it.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Asantewaa had travelled to the United States specifically to give birth and has now returned to Ghana to continue the next chapter of her life as a mother.

Netizens reacted to Asantewaa's arrival

While she has chosen to keep most details about her baby private, her arrival alone was enough to spark conversations and warm reactions online.

Fans across social media have since flooded timelines with congratulatory messages and prayers for the young family.

Watch the TikTok video of AMG Armani and their newborn below:

For Asantewaa, the journey has come full circle, returning home with a new life in her arms and a fresh sense of purpose as she begins this new phase in Ghana.

Check out some comments below:

Ama Tee commented:

"I’m crying because I will also build my family one day,This is beautiful and a big deal for me 🥰❤️some of you won’t understand."

Meryljay5 commented:

"This is beautiful to watch."

Blaq Jessi commented:

"The number of times I watched this is just unhealthy, this is really nice 🥰."

Cityboy commented:

"Welcome back, darling 🥰."

Amina Yakubu commented:

"I’ve missed you ❤❤❤❤and welcome back."

Source: YEN.com.gh