Ghanaian TV presenter Regina Van-Helvert has set the internet ablaze after a video of her bridal shower found its way on social media The co-host of TV3’s Ladies Circle was spotted in the video, filled with joy as she flaunted her beauty in a beautiful, expensive red outfit With many anticipating the grand wedding, Van-Helvert’s bridal shower has stirred reactions, with congratulatory messages pouring in

Renowned Ghanaian presenter Regina Van-Helvert has set the internet ablaze with her lavish bridal shower.

Regina Van-Helvert's bridal shower video surfaces ahead of her wedding. Image credit: Maame Akosua Hayford

Source: Facebook

On April 22, the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle caused a stir on social media after announcing her wedding in a viral video.

The Media General star presenter and her partner, identified as Dr Chris, are set to tie the knot in a traditional and white wedding ceremony.

In a love-up video, Van-Helvert and Dr Chris posed in different affectionate positions as they showed their love for one another.

The news of the media personality's upcoming wedding has caused a buzz on social media, with her currently being the talk of the town.

While many were still enjoying the pre-wedding photos and footage of Regina Van-Helvert, a video from her bridal shower has surfaced, adding more layers to the already heated buzz about her marriage.

The Instagram post of Regina Van-Helvert's pre-wedding photos is below:

Regina Van-Helvert's bridal shower

As part of her marriage ceremony, Regina Van-Helvert's close friends organised a bridal shower for her before she left the singles market.

In a video making waves on social media, the TV3 presenter, wearing a beautiful and expensive red outfit and a pair of sneakers, walked into a room with her friends, and other close buddies shouted with joy to welcome her.

Regina Van-Helvert looked surprised as she jumped out of excitement, while posing for the camera. The decorations and setup were on point. The ladies who were present at the bridal shower were filled with smiles as they had a wonderful time.

The co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle cut a luxurious white cake as she enjoyed her bachelorhood for the last time before she walked down the aisle.

The TikTok video of Regina Van-Helvert's bridal shower is below:

Reactions to Regina Van-Helvert's bridal shower

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the video of Regina Van-Helvert's bridal shower surfaced, and below are some of the comments.

Fiona wrote:

“It is nice oooo 🥰🥰🥰congratulations regi 🥰.”

Aboagye wrote:

“Wow! Congratulations to her. Patience is the key. He makes everything in his own way ampa.”

Danny Kay wrote:

“Eii, lots of money in one event. Ladies and their bridal shower thing. But it's nice though😍.”

Sandra Ababy wrote:

“Oh God of a beautiful wedding, please locate me. I am also your daughter.”

Reign Ranky wrote:

“This one dea let me tap wai. So beautiful and lavish. I pray you have a beautiful marriage with our husband😍❤️❤️.”

Pre-wedding photos of Regina Van-Helvert cause a stir on social media. Image credit: Maame Akosua Hayford

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye's bridal shower

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye organised a beautiful bridal shower ahead of her long-awaited wedding ceremony, and photos from the event had fans gushing.

Some of Tracey's closest friends graced the occasion, making the event memorable for their soon-to-be-wed friend.

The photos from the occasion went viral on social media as multiple folks shared them on their social media pages, leaving peeps impressed.

Source: YEN.com.gh