Jeffrey Nortey publicly expressed heartbreak on social media after his on-screen love interest, presenter Regina Van-Helvert, announced her upcoming wedding

Regina Van-Helvert and Dr Chris held their traditional wedding ceremony on April 23, 2026, with the bride turning heads in a red gown adorned with coral beads and accessories

Nortey, popular for playing the character Dragon in skits alongside Van-Helvert, jokingly lamented his broken heart on Instagram, drawing amused reactions from fans

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Ghanaian actor Jeffrey Nortey, the on-screen love interest of actress and presenter Regina Van-Helvert, has expressed heartbreak over her marriage.

Jeffrey Nortey breaks his silence after his on-screen love interest. Regina Van-Helvert announced her wedding to Dr Chris. Image credit: @reginavanhelvert, JeffreyNorteyTV/YouTube

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the co-host of the Ladies Circle on TV3 shared a video on her Instagram page announcing she was set to walk down the aisle.

The video showed her with her partner, identified only as Dr Chris, in multiple cosy poses as they displayed their love for one another.

On Thursday, April 23, Regina Van-Helvert and Dr Chris held their traditional wedding ceremony in a classy ceremony.

Videos from the program showed the bride rocking a red gown with traditional accessories, including coral beads around her neck and hair, with her dress flowing beautifully to the floor.

The groom, Dr Chris, looked regal in a burgundy agbada with a matching cap complemented by layered coral bead necklaces.

Below is a TikTok video from Regina Van-Helvert’s wedding.

Jeffrey Nortey speaks on Regina Van-Helvert’s wedding

After Regina Van-Helvert announced her upcoming wedding, Jeffrey Nortey took to social media to express his disappointment.

Nortey, a popular actor and skit maker, has gained popularity for playing the character Dragon in his skits.

He has acted alongside Regina Van-Helvert, also known as Akushika, who has been his love interest in several skits.

The duo exhibited significant chemistry together, becoming a fan favourite pair.

Taking to the comments section of her Instagram page after her wedding announcement, Jeffrey Nortey jokingly cried out and said the news had left him broken-hearted.

“Charleey…… broken heart diierrrr .. diff stages Dey oo,” the actor wrote.

Below is a Facebook post with Jeffrey Nortey’s reaction to Regina Van-Helvert’s wedding.

Reactions to Jeffrey Nortey’s Van-Helvert wedding reaction

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Jeffrey Nortey admitting to being broken-hearted over Regina Van-Helvert’s wedding.

iamanderson._ said:

"Aku Shika don marry 😂😂😂."

p.j_rhythmz's profile picture wrote:

"Jeffrey Nortey, you were the first person that came to mind when I saw the video. Broken heart dier, we all go get some 🤐🤐🤐."

thatgloriaadeyiga commented:

"I feel your pain😂."

fixon2owoo said:

"I don't pity you one bit."

fourteen29foods wrote:

"Ohhh, Dragon, I feel your pain. Aku couldn't humble herself after you rescued her from harm. Congrats, Regina Van-Helvert."

Regina Van-Helvert's bridal shower trends

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Van-Helvert's bridal shower videos surfaced on social media and stirred heartwarming reactions.

The co-host of TV3’s Ladies Circle was spotted in the video, filled with joy as she flaunted her beauty in a classy, expensive red outfit.

Source: YEN.com.gh