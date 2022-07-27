Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye's bridal shower was held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Kumasi

The night was filled with loads of fun, and the decor was nothing but elegant and star-struck

Many have been left in awe of the effort Tracey Boakye put into the decor and organising such a plush bridal shower

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye's bridal shower was nothing but breathtaking and plush.

Tracey Boakye and her husband-to-be, Frank Badu Ntiamoah. Photo Source: @badufrank @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

In a video on Zionfelix's page, the celebrity blogger showcased the series of events that went down at the bridal shower of Tracey Boakye.

The video shows the elegant decor, and Tracey being embraced by her close friends. They crowned her as a bride and a wife-to-be with a bridal sash.

They partied and had so much fun on the night of Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at an exclusive event in Kumasi, Ghana.

In the video, the East Legon landlady acknowledged the team behind her bridal shower who made it a success and commended them for keeping her upcoming wedding with Frank Badu Ntiamoah a secret.

Watch the full video of Tracey Boakye's bridal shower.

Some Reactions On Social Media

priscy_pretty:

Dnt know why I'm soo happy watching dis video....may God bless dis union

rain_daysdays1:

For the very first time Tracey looks pretty n simple!!! She should sha keep it up ooo!! We bind any sakatuu spirit

nyameba_posh:

Move in silence shock them with results . Congrats to her though

asemahgifty:

I'm happy for her she looks genuinely happy

gifty.debrah:

A beautiful bride Tracey ‍♀. I wish you all the best ❤️❤️❤️

kojoasane:

Is the car key in her hands for me

korkor6973:

Ok I must say that Tracy looks stunning for her bridal shower ..

Source: YEN.com.gh