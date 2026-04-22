A lovely video capturing the moment Regina Van Helvert's partner, Dr Chris, has emerged ahead of their wedding

The proposal video, which follows the couple's pre-wedding image, showed Van Helvert dropping some tears on the night

Van Helvert and Dr Chris are set to celebrate their love with a traditional and white wedding ceremony

A video of Regina Van Helvert's fiancé, Dr Chris, proposing marriage to her has emerged online ahead of their wedding.

Regina Van Helvert's fiancé, Dr Chris, surprises her with a romantic proposal ahead of their wedding. Photo source: @proposalgh

Source: Instagram

The Media General presenter, co-host of the Ladies Circle on TV3, and Dr Chris are set to tie the knot in a traditional and white wedding ceremony.

Regina Van Helvert shared a pre-wedding video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, which appeared to confirm her marriage.

In the video, Van Helvert and Chris posed in different affectionate positions as they showed their love for one another. The presenter had a ring on her finger.

TV3 Ladies Circle co-host Regina Van Helvert is set to tie the knot to her fiancé, Dr Chris, sparking reactions online. Image credit: @reginavanhelvert

Source: Instagram

Regina Van Helvert cried as Chris proposed

It turns out that Dr Chris had earlier pulled up a surprise proposal stunt on Regina, leaving her emotional.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Regina Van Helvert is seen wearing a blue mini dress and entering the venue.

Just as she entered, she realised what the setup was about and looked surprised while pointing out some of the people present.

Moments later, Dr Chris presented her with a bouquet and went down on his knee to ask the ultimate question, to which she answered in the affirmative.

After putting the ring on Regina's finger, Dr Chris stood up to hug and kiss her, a moment that had the TV3 presenter dropping some tears.

As the tears of joy rolled down, Dr Chris helped Regina to clean her face.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Regina Van-Helvert speaks about dream man

Regina Van Helvert discussed her choice of partner during an exclusive interview with TV3's 3Xtra in September 2024.

Asked if she thought a man who could not cook was a red flag, she replied in the affirmative, explaining that it was important for a man to know his way around the kitchen, describing it as romantic.

"Seriously, you need to learn how to cook. I mean, it is romantic. Imagine me waking up in the morning, you have cooked for me, and you are singing good morning, darling, breakfast is here," she said.

The Twitter video of Regina Van-Helvert speaking about red flags in a man is below.

All about Regina Van Helvert’s husband-to-be

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Van Helvert’s fiancé, known as Chris Kweku on social media, has drawn attention despite keeping a very private life away from the spotlight.

He is believed to be a medical practitioner, though specific details about his career and background remain largely undisclosed to the public.

Aside from his profession, Chris Kweku is active on X, where he shares football memes and reactions, showing his strong passion for the sport.

Source: YEN.com.gh