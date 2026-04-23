Fans of the Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi have dropped a strong piece of advice for him after his obroni wife popped up

This came after a video from their marriage ceremony in Kuşadası resurfaced, causing a stir online, given that her partner is a white woman

Concerned Netizens have asked Ati-Zigi to activate the 'bro code' and register his properties in his mother's or father's name if possible

Netizens have dropped wild 'bro code' advice for goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi after his wedding ceremony resurfaced.

Black Stars goalkeeper Ati-Zigi ties the knot in a private wedding ceremony, video surfaces. Image credit: Didim Genclik

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, footage popped up on social media showing Ati-Zgi tying the knot with his partner.

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the keeper who plays for the Swiss Super League Club St.Gallen was seen walking down the aisle in a black suit with his white girlfriend, who is believed to be his long-time partner.

Reports indicated that the ceremony was a private ceremony which took place by the sea in Kuşadası in January, 2025. The wife of Ati-Zigi has been identified in reports as Perihan Zigi.

The resurfaced wedding video of the goalkeeper quickly caught the attention of Ghanaians on social media, with many sharing congratulatory messages. However, some men saw it as an opportunity to advise the Ghana Black Star keeper.

The Facebook video of Ati-Zigi’s marriage is below:

Netizens drop bro code advice for Ati-Zigi

Over the years, Netizens have witnessed many celebrities choosing white women as their partners, which often ended in divorce, resulting in them losing their properties.

Due to this, many celebrities have begun transferring their properties to their parents to guard their belongings.

The like of the Moroccan and PSG footballer Chraf Hakimi was believed to have registered all his assets, including cars, houses and salary, under his mother's name, preventing his estranged wife from claiming half his fortune during their divorce in 2023.

After coming across the wife of Lawrence Ati-Zigi in a resurfaced video that has caught the attention of many, fans have dropped some advice for him, asking him to activate the ‘bro code.

From a series of comments sighted by YEN.com.gh, they claimed the Black star goalkeeper should follow the steps of his predecessor and register his properties to his mother.

Reactions after Ati-Zigi's resurfaced wedding video

Below are some social media comments advising Ati-Zigi to transfer his properties to her mother's or father's name.

Steven Nyamekye wrote:

“Don’t forget to register your properties in your mother’s or daddy’s name.”

Elikem Amegbo wrote:

“I hope he followed all the protocols from the Legends.”

Nii Adjetey faculty wrote:

“Congratulations! Make sure your papers are in your mother's name and authority.”

Williams wrote:

“Activate the bro code. Go and transfer all your properties to your mother or father.”

Morrison wrote:

“Have you transferred all your money into your mother's account yet?”

Ebenezer Conduah wrote:

“Since you have decided not to learn from past events and have decided to marry a white lady, you'd better run and go and transfer all your properties to your mother. Do not say we didn't tell you?”

A YouTube video of Ati-Zigi on the field is below:

Asamoah Gyan loses part of his properties to his wife in divorce saga. Image credit: Asamoah Gyan

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan loses property in divorce

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan lost part of his property to his wife following their divorce.

Gifty Gyan was reportedly awarded a GH¢ 25,000 monthly stipend, mansions, cars, and land in the divorce settlement.

Source: YEN.com.gh