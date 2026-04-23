A prominent man of God by the name Apostle Dr Emmanuel Eyim-Danquah has released a powerful prophecy about Prophet Bernard ElBernard, causing a massive stir

This came after the founder of SpiritLife Revival Ministry was brutally shamed after his prediction about Kennedy Agyapong winning the NPP primaries totally failed

The spiritual message delivered to Prophet Bernard ElBernard has caught the attention of many on social media, as they flooded the comments section to share reactions

Excitement has erupted among Prophet Bernard ElBernard's fans after he received a good-news prophecy.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard receives a new prophecy after being shamed over the Kennedy Agyapong prediction. Image credit: Prophet Bernard ElBernard

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, the renowned pastor Apostle Dr Emmanuel Eyim-Danquah laid his hands on and made a prophetic declaration on Prophet ElBernard, who knelt in front of him to receive the message.

The man of God shared a vision about a strong upliftment that may come his way soon.

“I see what looks like a ‘golden buddy’ and you are walking in this ‘golden buddy’. And God said to me you are going to walk in high places. It is symbolic of honour. You will be honoured by kings, presidents and people that matter in this world,” he said.

“Your name shall go all over the world. And a golden shoe is also significant of the wealth God will give to you. You will build a city of the prophetic. God will put the burden on five millionaires to assist you,” he added.

The prophecy has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing mixed reactions.

The TikTok video of Prophet ElBernard receiving the prophecy is below:

Reactions to Prophet Bernard ElBernard's prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the release of the prophecy about Prophet Bernard ElBernard.

Jeff Roberts wrote:

“I can't wait for this prophecy to happen. Papa your God whom you have served faithfully for years, will honour you mightily. I know your heart, and God is about to do the unimaginable.”

Prophet Prince A. Boateng wrote:

“I am happy to be alive to see your success.”

Sonaj wrote:

“If Prophet Elbernard, who's already doing well, still needs destiny helpers and me, that I've not even gotten a job. The Lord will uplift us.”

Prophet Bernard ElBernard failed Kennedy Agyapong's prophecy

This came after Prophet Bernard ElBernard's prophecy about the former Member of Parliament for Asin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, failed.

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held their primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 election.

After hours of intense voting, Dr Bawumia emerged as the winner with 56.48%, while Kennedy Agyapong came second with 23.76%.

The final result meant that a prophecy issued by Prophet ElBernard had flopped as the man of God predicted a win for the politician.

In a series of videos released by the clergyman, he stated emphatically that Kennedy Agyapong was going to emerge victorious, but it couldn't manifest as predicted.

This triggered massive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians blasting and calling him 'fake'.

The TikTok video of Prophet Bernard ElBernard prophesying a win for Kennedy Agyapong is below:

Prophet Bernard ElBernard's prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong fails. Image credit: Prophet Bernard ElBernard

Source: Facebook

Prophet ElBernard's prophecy changes Blakk Rasta

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian artist and broadcaster Blakk Rasta shared an encounter he had with the popular man of God, Prophet Bernard ElBernard, a couple of years ago.

In a video, he explained how the pastor gave him forensic prophecies that helped him transition from Islam to Christianity after 42 years of being in the religion.

The unexpected remarks by the singer have sparked massive reactions on social media as users thronged the comments section to share their opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh