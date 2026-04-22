A Ghanaian pastor by the name Prophet Nana Kwame has caused a stir with a dire prophecy about the popular Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown

The man of God, whose prophecy about the helicopter that killed the Defence Minister, Omane Boamah, sent a spiritual warning to the Onua Showtime host

Ghanaians who came across the video of Prophet Nana Kwame sharing the message have blasted the man of God, claiming he was causing fear and panic

A Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Nana Kwame, has sparked fear after releasing a dire prophecy about Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Prophet Nana Kwame drops dire prophecy about the kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown. @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on social media, the man of God said that he had gotten a vision about the screen goddess, where a group of people strangely cut off her hair.

“I had a vision and saw Nana Ama in a wedding gown with very long hair. She was walking along a street with a massive crowd following her. When she got to a boundary that divides Accra from another region, some of the people who were behind her cut off her hair and returned. Mysteriously, only Nana Ama McBrown boarded a vehicle and left the scene,” he said.

According to Prophet Nana Kwame, the insight he had of the vision was that a doom might befall the actress very soon.

The man of God stated categorically that if Nana Ama McBrown came across his message, she should seek the intervention of his spiritual father, warning her not to take his prophecy lightly.

Prophet Nana Kwame concluded that he is aware that the fans of Nana Ama McBrown will come after him; however, after raining insults at him, they should take a minimum to say a word of prayer for him.

The prophecy has triggered massive reactions on social media, with fans of the Kumawood star sharing mixed comments.

The TikTok video of Prophet Nana Kwame releasing the prophecy is below:

Reactions to Nana Kwame's McBrown prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Nana Kwame shared the prophecy about Nana Ama McBrown.

Ruth Donkor wrote:

“These prophets should stop causing fear and panic. What are all these?”

Ganny wrote:

“So when will these so-called prophets be arrested? This prediction thing is getting out of hand.”

Erica wrote:

“Lord, please have mercy, because she's too young to die, okay, Lord, have mercy. Thank you, Lord, for your revelation.”

Frankie wrote:

“ Can't McBrown sue this pastor for me? Nothing would happen to her in Jesus' name.”

Vicky wrote:

“It is all good to say, but can't you connect to inform her once you mention her name? Let's help people when God speaks.”

Prophet Nana Kwame's prophecy about helicopter crash

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, five civilians and three soldiers were killed after a military Z-9 helicopter crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

Ghana's Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and others were confirmed dead in the incident.

Other fatalities included the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Limuna Muniru, the former Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Samuel Sarpong, and the former NDC Parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, Samuel Aboagye.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah confirmed the tragedy in a press conference at the Jubilee House.

Before the helicopter tragedy, Prophet Nana Kwame shared a prophecy about the crash.

In the prophecy, reportedly delivered during an all-night service on July 19th, the preacher claimed to have seen a plane/helicopter crash that would shake the nation and lead to a period of nationwide mourning.

The TikTok video of Prophet Nana Kwame's prophecy about the plane crash is below:

Prophet Sumaila causes stir with a prophecy about Nana Nana McBrown and daughter. Image credit: @iamaamamcbrown

Source: Facebook

Prophet Samaila's prophecy about Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Samaila Abdulai released a prophecy about Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, claiming that a strong favour of God had found them.

He disclosed that her name was about to cross borders and she would be one of the most sought-after personalities in Ghana, sparking positive reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh