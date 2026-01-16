Prophet Bernard Elbernard issued a prophecy regarding the upcoming New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer race, sparking widespread attention across Ghanaian

Popular Ghanaian prophet and General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, has stirred attention online with a new prophecy regarding the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer race.

In an Instagram post on January 15, 2026, @prophetbernardelbernard detailed a dream he felt compelled to share with the public. According to the man of God, the vision was vivid and spiritually weighty.

He wrote:

"THE VISION OF THE 5TH FLAGBEARER OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY.

I found myself in a profound conversation with the Holy Spirit, surrounded by the host of heaven. The atmosphere was sacred and filled with anticipation, as if the future was unfolding before me. As the discussion continued, the Holy Spirit directed my attention to an angel nearby. The angel said, ‘Follow me, and I will show you what is to come.’ "

"I followed immediately. Then the angel declared, ‘A new era is about to begin in the New Patriotic Party. This season will not be led by the usual power centres but by young people and grassroots members. Those who appear unlikely or overlooked will suddenly rise and take centre stage. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is the fifth flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party. The political order is shifting, and what is coming will surprise those who rely only on logic and tradition. Unexpected instruments will usher in a new chapter.’"

The much-anticipated NPP flagbearship election is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2026.

Read the Instagram details below.

Past prophecies by Prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun

Prophet Elbernard has a record of prophecies that have come to pass.

Most notably, he correctly predicted His Excellency John Dramani Mahama’s victory in the 2024 general election, a prophecy that was widely discussed online. Despite receiving initial backlash from sceptics, his foresight was ultimately affirmed.

The prophet’s visions have also inspired leaders across Ghana. Recently, Ga Mantse King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II recounted how Prophet Elbernard foresaw his role in guiding the Ga people, emphasising that God’s plan for him was leadership beyond the church.

With this latest prophecy, Prophet Elbernard has once again captivated public attention, sparking discussion and anticipation as many await the unfolding political season. His message resonates strongly with young leaders and grassroots supporters who hope to shape the next chapter in Ghanaian politics.

