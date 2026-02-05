Blakk Rasta Discloses How One Prophecy From Prophet ElBernard Led Him From Islam to Christianity
- Ghanaian artist and broadcaster Blakk Rasta has shared an encounter he had with the popular man of God, Prophet Bernard ElBernard, a couple of years ago
- In a video, he explained how the pastor gave him forensic prophecies that helped him transition from Islam to Christianity after 42 years of being in the religion
- The unexpected remarks by the singer have sparked massive reactions on social media as users thronged the comments section to share their opinions
Ghanaian reggae musician and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, born Abubakar Ahmed, has shared a deep prophecy he received from the founder and leader of SpiritLife Revival Ministry, Prophet Bernard ElBernard, that changed his life for good.
Blakk Rasta recounts message from Prophet ElBernard
Speaking in a recent interview on Joy Prime, Blakk Rasta, who was questioned on his journey from Islam to Christianity, recounted how, after 42 years in the religion, a prophetic message from Prophet EIBernard helped him understand a childhood experience that reshaped his spiritual path.
“I was a rooted Muslim who prayed 5 times daily, but all of a sudden things changed. I will have a dream, and before I realise it, it will materialise. I became frightened and decided to speak to a spiritualist, but someone directed me to Prophet ElBernard,” He said.
According to him, he eventually appeared before the man of God and his colleagues in the ministry, where they shared a lot of precise and forensic prophecies with him, but there was one that stood out.
“He told me something, he said, " When you were two years old, your mum carried you to a certain house. Upon getting there, you were struggling to get down, so she allowed you and began speaking to her sister. She couldn't find you afterwards and was afraid, but her sister asked that they search for you.”
“They eventually found you sitting in front of an old man speaking to him. In an attempt to carry you, the old man told them you were going to be great and would attract many youths with your movement, and so when they are beating you, they shouldn’t touch your head because heaven will be angry at you,” he added.
Blakk Rasta explained that this gave him insight that helped him transition to the Christian community.
Watch the TikTok video of Blakk Rasta recounting the encounter below:
Blakk Rasta’s remarks about ElBernard spark reactions
Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the musician's remarks about his encounter with Prophet Bernard ElBernard.
Rich Blink wrote:
“It doesn't make him a genuine man of God.”
Rein Shinie wrote:
“If you pray 5 times a day in Arabic, that doesn't make you a dedicated muslim.”
MOG wrote:
“It has nothing to do with Christianity’s nature; that's God's power, gifted to people. So it has nothing to do with Jesus or the church.”
Watch the YouTube video of Blakk Rasta receiving the instant healing:
Blakk Rasta receives healing from Ugandan pastor
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how Blakk Rasta travelled to Uganda and reportedly received miraculous healing at Prophet Samuel Kakande’s church.
The Ghanaian artist said the prophet disclosed accurate details about his family, home background, and leg pain. During prayer at Kakande Ministries, the singer said he felt instant relief from pain that medical efforts could not achieve.
