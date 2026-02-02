Ms Nancy is trending in the wake of her commentary surrounding Prophet ElBernard Nelson-Eshun's failed prophecy

In a video, she comforted the man of God as she opened up about the prophecies ElBernard made about her in the past

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by the media personality

Ghanaians are rallying behind Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, the revered leader of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, in the wake of his failed prophecies about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries held on January 31, 2026.

The latest person to speak out in defence of the embattled man of God is Ghanaian radio and television personality Ms Nancy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on Sunday, February 1, 2026, Ms Nancy sent a comforting message to Prophet ElBernard, expressing her belief in him.

She opened up on past prophecies Prophet ElBernard gave about her way back, which have manifested.

"Prophet ElBernard, this is Miss Nancy, your sister, your friend. I'm a friend you gave prophecies to many, many years ago in Kumasi's Santasi Assemblies of God.I am living some of the prophecies that you prophesied at the time. And there were so many people in the church, so those who know, know what I'm talking about. I am the sister that when I relocated to Accra, you gave me platforms that no one had ever. First speaking opportunity was given by you. You got certain people to notice me, and not once nor twice have you given me opportunities. You gave me prophetic words that you believed in and you decided to even help make it happen. Thank you. Thank you."

Turning her attention to the failed prophecy, Ms Nancy commended Prophet ElBernard for his decision to take responsibility.

She concluded by appealing to the wife of ElBernard to show her husband extra love and care now that he had announced plans to recuse himself from certain duties.

"Yes, indeed, you need a break. But we pray that as you go on a break, you're going to go into prayer, you're going to go into the Word, you're going to re-equip yourself and come back even stronger than we have known you to be. So man of God, this is me sending you warm hugs and prayers. And Mimi, my lady, this is the time that you need to be giving him some tender love and care. And I just want to share my experience and my testimony with the world. This is quite an unfortunate situation, but trust me, this too shall pass."

Reactions to Ms Nancy’s message to ElBernard

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the comforting message delivered by Ms Nancy to Prophet ElBernard.

SOSO 1 stated:

"He gave you prediction, not prophecy"

Zippy added:

"Mummy always talks about the prophecies he gave. Glory be to God!"

CYANA COLLECTIONS added:

"Thank you so much Ms Nancy. Well spoken, Ma’am."

Fieldnet Health and Safety opined:

"I’ve known him since 2012, that man has always been accurate!! This too shall pass."

Mz_Zeny lamented:

"I encountered him once at Korle Bu Assemblies of God Campus Ministry over 10 years ago and I'm living what he said to me today. Thank you Ma."

Pretty Phills added:

"He is a true man of God."

