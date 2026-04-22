Prophet Kumchacha has sent social media into a frenzy over comments made by a female member of the Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church about tithing

She lashed out at the pastor, claiming that people who refuse to pay tithes are robbers

The remarks by Kumchacha have triggered reactions, with many sharing their views on the matter

Ghanaian prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has reacted to the viral video where a member of the Wesley Cathedral Methodist Church was seen calling out the leadership of the church.

In a video on his TikTok page, Kumchacha, who gave his opinion on what transpired, said the only part he disagreed with was the manner in which the woman delivered her message.

Kumchacha has thrown his support behind a viral Methodist church member who confronted a pastor over tithing. Photo credit: JOHN WESSELS / Getty Images, @xposedgh1/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to him, the disgruntled church member came off too harshly in her submission.

“She should have presented her submission in a different manner; besides that, what the woman said is 100 per cent right.”

He then lashed out at the pastor over his claim that people who do not pay tithes in church are robbers because they are stealing from the church.

Countering that claim with scripture, Kumchacha referenced 2 Corinthians 9:7, quoting Paul’s teaching about giving according to what is in one’s heart.

“It is not true. Paying tithe is not compulsory; it is not by force. Also, when it comes to giving in the house of God, the way some pastors demand money has led many people to stop going to church. Today, many churches have turned into businesses.”

He further alleged that many pastors are assessed based on how much they are able to get members to give.

Viral footage captures a woman challenging church leaders over what she describes as an unfair tithing system. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 4,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react to Kumchacha's response on tithing

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on Kumchacha’s comments.

Speed Man stated:

“The woman is wise.”

Galadima Moneyy 112303 stated:

“I will forever respect you, Papa.”

Queen Janet opined:

“God will always bless this man. God bless you, Papa.”

Sei Kofi Peter added:

“Papa, God bless you. Speak well.”

user4520924444635 added:

“I love this man of God. A big hug and kiss to you. God bless you.”

Ransford Kusi Menkah opined:

“She has voiced what so many people have borne painfully and quietly. The pastor should retract calling those who don’t pay tithe ‘armed robbers’. If he can’t handle the pushback, he should choose his words carefully.”

Agyei Fosu wrote:

"If all the churches in Ghana should put up one factory each, how many factories are we going to get? The issue of “no jobs” will stop. Members will get jobs to do, and they will come and pay their tithes. Someone should provide them with jobs, then they can come and pay tithe to the pastors. Hmm"

GRA opposes calls to tax churches

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) dismissed calls for churches and religious institutions to pay taxes on tithes and offerings.

The revenue collection institution rejected claims that churches are lucrative business ventures, hence the need for taxation on their income.

Source: YEN.com.gh