Legendary Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko has been enstooled as an acting chief in Adamorobe, causing a stir online

A small ceremony was organised to perform the chieftaincy rite, with the name Nana Osei Boakye Yiadom II conferred on him

Videos from the scene have captivated the attention of observers and triggered reactions, with congratulatory messages pouring in

Popular Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko, also known as Master Richard and Dada Boat, has been enstooled as a chief.

Ghanaian Actor Master Richard enstooled as the acting chief of Adamorobe.Image credit: @ameyawtv

Source: Facebook

The traditional leadership role was given to the legendary movie star by leaders of Adamorobe, a village in the Akuapem South Municipal of Ghana's Eastern Region.

Master Richard was enstooled as an acting chief with the stool name Nana Osei Boakye Yiadom II conferred on him.

In a viral video believed to be from the coronation, the Ghanaian actor, who has featured in a lot of movies, was seen in his traditional wear called “fugu”, paired with his shorts.

Two individuals believed to be the leaders of Adamorobe held the hands of Mikki Osei Boakye and made him sit on the stool three times, during which a powder was poured on him, as tradition may demand.

The scenes from the event have caught the attention of many on social media, with some sending congratulatory messages to him.

The Instagram video of Master Richard being enstooled is below;

Reactions to Master Richard’s Adamorobe enstoolment

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after videos of Master Richard's enstoolment went viral.

Harriette Arhin wrote:

“Nana piewww”

Kwesi Appiah wrote:

“Very good, he will stop joking.”

Charles wrote:

“Master Richard has always been a chief in making, considering how he dresses. I'm not surprised. Congratulations.”

Jawelman wrote:

“He would soon use the stool to create comedy content.”

Kwame Rubben wrote:

"Congratulations to you, enjoy your new title."

Testimony wrote:

“Congrats, Nana Dada Boat. At least the joking will reduce.”

Sandra wrote:

"But is this chief thing too much? Every time a celebrity is being entooled."

Below is a Facebook video of Master Richard before the coronation:

Kuami Eugene enstooled as chief

Meanwhile, Popular Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, had previously been enstooled as the youth chief of Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

Apparently, the highlife artist was performing on stage when a group of people believed to have been sent by Tepa leaders stormed the stage to put a traditional Kente on him.

With surprise written all over his face, Kuami Eugene remained calm while they dressed him. The crowd clapped and chanted his name,

“Kuami Kente, Kuami Kente, Kuami Kente”.

Ghanaian veteran actor Master Richard appeals to be made Black Stars coach. Image credit: Dada Boat, GFA

Source: Instagram

Master Richard as Black Stars coach

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian veteran actor Master Richard boldly claimed he can coach the Black Stars because of his UEFA B coaching license.

The famous actor detailed that he had the opportunity to take coaching lessons from the English Football Association Master.

Richard confessed that football in Ghana is failing, and the country needs to return to the foundations of the game for it to change.

Source: YEN.com.gh