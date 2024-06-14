A young Ghanaian goalkeeper had the best time of his life at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024, after he met his idol

The man, referred to as Junior Ati-Zigi, met his goalkeeping idol, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, at the stadium after the Black Stars game against the CAR

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, upon meeting the young man, dashed him his matchday jersey

A young Ghanaian goalkeeper could not hold his joy when he met his football idol at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after the Black Stars game against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The young goalkeeper, nicknamed Junior Ati-Zigi, is a great admirer of the Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi but has never had the chance to meet him face-to-face.

Junior Ati-Zigi (left) and Lawrence Ati-Zigi, the Black Stars goalkeeper. Photo credit: @atizigi_junior & Getty Images

However, his luck shone when he had the rare opportunity to meet his goalkeeping idol after the Black Stars' victory against the CAR, and they had a brief conversation.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, Lawrence Ati Zigi is captured giving his matchday jersey to the young man.

Junior Ati-Zigi was overjoyed and expressed profound gratitude to Lawrence Ati-Zigi after receiving the jersey as a gift.

The young man has since gone to town wearing the jersey he was gifted and telling whoever was interested about Lawrence Ati-Zigi's kindness towards him.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the young man said he is also a goalkeeper, playing for one of the lower-tier teams in Ghana.

He added that Ati-Zigi's gesture towards him would go a long way towards motivating him to work hard to develop himself into a better goalkeeper in future.

"I want to meet Ati-Zigi again and have a conversation with him. If he has been able to gift me his Black Stars jersey, then he should support my football career. I want to take my career far," he said.

Netizens react to the young man's desire to meet Ati-Zigi again

Netizens who came across a video of his interview posted on the TikTok page of @akoma879fm shared varied views on his call for help from his idol.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions to the video.

@Malaika said:

"Is Ati Zigi the manage."

@Nayasky Jay replied:

"Don’t mind him."

@Prince Amoako also said:

"Is done bro, the day you met him your door opened."

@Anthony commented:

"God is working for you bro."

@user1404093146832 also commented:

"Favor locate u bro."

Jordan Ayew's hat-trick secures victory for Black Stars against CAR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Black Stars secured a 4-3 narrow win in Kumasi against the Central African Republic on matchday four of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew scored thrice, bolstering the Black Stars to second place in their World Cup qualifiers group. Jordan's hat-trick was historic for the Black Stars and his career.

