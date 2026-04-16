A video featuring the alleged twin daughters of Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, has gone viral on social media, drawing wide attention amid ongoing conversations surrounding their parents’ divorce.

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RNAQ and Joana’s Twins Join TikTok Dance Challenge Amid Parents’ Divorce Saga

Source: UGC

In the trending TikTok video, the two young ladies were seen participating in a dance challenge, moving in sync to popular songs as they shared light-hearted moments. The video has been widely described online as capturing a calm and united vibe from the twins.

Their appearance comes at a time when tensions surrounding their parents’ divorce have dominated media platforms and public discussions.

RNAQ and Joana Quaye were reportedly married for 16 years before their separation. In the divorce proceedings, the wife is said to have initially sought GH¢50 million, but the court ultimately awarded her GH¢300,000 alongside additional benefits, a development that has sparked widespread debate across Ghana.

The ruling and remarks made during the judgment have also triggered strong reactions from various quarters, including prominent female advocates and public figures such as Deputy Chief of Staff Nana Oye Bampoe Addo. The case has also attracted attention from the International Federation of Women Lawyers, who have expressed concerns over aspects of the court’s commentary.

Amid the ongoing public discourse, the girls' viral video has stood out, with their dance challenge igniting massive attention online.

Watch a compilation of their dance challenge in the Facebook video below.

Peeps react to RNAQ’s children’s video

Netizens have taken to social media to share mixed reactions after videos of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s children surfaced online. Below are some of the comments shared.

Naa Kente Wornameh shared:

"God bless you, girls."

Faustina Nketiah wrote:

"Enemy? What if their mum didn't accept this man's proposals in the first place?"

Belinda Abena Nkrumah shared:

"How old are they now?"

Maame Abena commented:

"So why do wives leave their kids to go to their rivals' home..boi3."

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) hangs out with rumoured girlfriend Hajia4Real's Brother in a new video. Image credit: Hajia4Real, richardniiarmahquaye/Instagram, @nakwegh/TikTok

Source: UGC

RNAQ hangs out with Hajia4Real’s brother

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video involving businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) has surfaced online, drawing attention amid ongoing conversations surrounding his divorce from Joana Quaye.

In the TikTok video, RNAQ appears to be embracing life in a calm and composed manner, suggesting that he is moving forward despite the public attention on his personal affairs.

The footage shows the renowned businessman relaxing in his private jet alongside the younger brother of Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real, who has been rumoured in online discussions to be his boo.

Source: YEN.com.gh