Actress May Edochie has visited Ghana, spending time at the Asenema Waterfalls, ahead of her birthday

The pre-birthday vacation has stirred social media frenzy amid ongoing fallout from her split with Yul Edochie

Fans mocked Yul by linking his recent posts to May's evident joy and independence during her getaway

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Nollywood actress May Edochie has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a video of herself enjoying a pre-birthday vacation at Ghana's Asenema Waterfall.

Following the video, fans have quickly turned it into ammunition against her ex-husband, actor Yul Edochie.

Yul Edochie's Ex-Wife May's Ghana Waterfall Vacation Becomes a Clap-back as Fans Turn on Him

Source: Instagram

In the video, the mother of three is assisted into the scenic waterfall, where beds draped in white linen had been arranged for an outdoor massage experience.

She captioned the post as a pre-birthday celebration, framing the trip as a personal reset amid nature.

"The pre-birthday celebration was relaxing with the surrounding screaming nature," she wrote.

The reaction was swift and pointed. Rather than simply celebrating the actress, commenters used the footage to mock Yul, who has recently been posting philosophical quotes about women and respect online.

Fans drew a direct line between his posts and May's apparent unbothered prosperity, suggesting the trip explained his sudden turn toward introspection.

Several commenters warned Yul that he should consider himself fortunate that May Edochie had not shared the full massage video, a pointed dig at his public moralising.

Others reminded him he had moved on himself, starting a new family with actress Judy Austin, and urged him to do so quietly.

Watch the Instagram video of Yul Edochie's ex-wife below:

May and Yul Edochie's marriage collapsed in one of Nollywood's most publicly discussed separations after Yul announced a second wife in 2022.

Since then, May has increasingly used her social media presence to signal a life rebuilt on her own terms, and her Ghanaian getaway, to her fans at least, reads as the loudest signal yet.

Yul Edochie recently welcomed a baby girl with his second wife, Judy Austin.

Nigerian Actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, welcome a baby girl. Photo credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Reactions to May Edochie's Ghana vacation

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

yemisikunlipe said:

"Okay, now I understand the reason for that “respect post”, Oya post everything, make everywhere kuku burst my Queen. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

osejuruoyi said:

"@yuledochie, now I understand your post about respect 😂😂😂. You get lucky, say she no post the full video 😂😂😂 life no suppose hard"

soniafairest said:

"Really some people can be hindrances to others. See as this lady has been evolving and adding more values to her life since she found herself!"

angelstouch_fashion said:

"Now I understand why they dey drop respect quote, heart attack choke😂😂😂😂😂 Nnem golibe, what was meant to break you made you 🙌."

darlingtonjoe2 said:

"Queen 👑make you try upload where them dey massage you o e get why maka umu kpoti i wan make them rush the nearest active transformer close to them 😂😂😂😂"

oginidibunka said:

"So nah this Ghana massage pepper Yuliana 😂😂😂😂."

Yul Edochie jams to Amerado's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Yul Edochie, who shared a video on TikTok where he attempted to sing along to the song "Grace" by Amerado and Lasmid, which is primarily in Twi.

The famous actor's effort to pronounce the Twi lyrics was well-received by many Ghanaian fans on Instagram.

Some social media users have reacted to Yul Edochie's beautiful video as he jammed to Amerado and Lasmid's song in a trending video.

Source: YEN.com.gh