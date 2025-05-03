Lawrence Ati Zigi channelled his inner Dancegod Lloyd, showing off his smooth dance moves

Jamming to Gasmila's 2015 hit song Telemo, Ati Zigi displayed dance skills like a professional as he moved his body effortlessly

While he has repeatedly been criticised for conceding a lot of goals, statistics prove he is often misunderstood

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi recently took fans by surprise, not with a diving save or a one-on-one stop, but with his slick footwork off the pitch.

The 28-year-old shot-stopper has gone viral on social media after showcasing his dance moves to Gasmilla’s evergreen hit Telemo, leaving many in awe of his rhythm and coordination.

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi jammed to Gasmilla’s Telemo in a viral video. Photo credit: @JoySportsGH/X and Richard Sellers/Allstar/Getty Images.

Ati Zigi shows off dance skills, jams to Gasmila's Telemo

In the short clip making rounds online, Ati Zigi appears dressed in a stylish outfit as he displayed his dance skills.

He wore a black designer tee paired with ripped blue jeans, complementing the look with white-and-grey sneakers, a silver chain, and his signature cornrow topped with a headband.

His choice of fashion mirrored his confidence, but it was his body control and timing that truly stole the show.

He started slowly, easing into the beat, before gradually matching the tempo of the track.

By the midway point, he had fully embraced the rhythm, executing moves reminiscent of Ghana’s celebrated dance icon, Dancegod Lloyd.

Incorporating multiple signature steps associated with the viral dancer, Ati-Zigi moved with a finesse that belied his typical image as a goalkeeper.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi: A misunderstood goalkeeper criticised harshly

Away from the celebratory mood, Ati-Zigi’s career has seen its fair share of scrutiny.

Despite being among the most experienced custodians Ghana currently boasts, he often finds himself under the microscope due to the number of goals he concedes.

Yet, the numbers paint a more nuanced picture of his contributions.

Since joining St. Gallen, the 28-year-old has established himself as a dependable last line of defence.

Over five seasons in the Swiss Super League, the former WAFA talent has faced 786 shots and made 538 saves, translating to a solid 68.2% save rate.

Ati-Zigi’s goalkeeping brilliance in stats

According to Flashscore data, Ati-Zigi has prevented 6.77 goals based on Expected Goals on Target (xGOT) since 2020, a testament to his positioning, reflexes, and shot anticipation.

Beyond the traditional attributes, the Ghanaian international excels in modern aspects of the role.

He’s confident with his feet, proactive in sweeping up danger outside the box, and reliable under high balls.

These traits were on full display during the 2022/23 campaign, when his consistently high-level performances earned him the Swiss Super League’s Goalkeeper of the Season award.

What lies ahead

Now in the closing stages of the 2024/25 season, Ati-Zigi hopes to wrap up the campaign on a strong note with five matches remaining.

While he retains the No.1 spot at St. Gallen, his international status has dipped recently.

The national team has seen a shift, with Benjamin Asare of Accra Hearts of Oak currently preferred in the starting lineup.

Ati Zigi pulls off stunning save

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh highlighted Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s brilliance between the sticks for St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League.

The Ghanaian shot-stopper pulled off a jaw-dropping save on April 13, 2025, to secure a crucial 1-1 stalemate against FC Lugano.

