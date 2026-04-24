Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah has questioned the widespread praise for President John Dramani Mahama, saying her personal experience does not reflect the positive narratives being shared.

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Speaking on Okay FM with Nana Romeo, Gisela said she has not seen any significant improvement in her living conditions to justify the commendations.

“I can’t say anything about Ghanaians praising President Mahama because I don’t know what he is being praised for. I’ve not personally experienced anything for me to think he’s doing well or not,” she stated.

She added that she could not point to any specific achievement by the president that warrants the level of public acclaim, insisting, “I can’t pinpoint exactly what he has done to deserve praises.”

The influencer also cited ongoing power outages, commonly known as dumsor, as a continuing challenge in her area.

“Dumsor still happens in my area. Even when I was leaving home today, there was no light,” she added.

Source: YEN.com.gh