Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa has made a rare public appearance several years after graduating from KNUST and relocating abroad

In a video, the former youngest student to gain admission at KNUST showed off her current look as she pursues her PhD in the US

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa's current state abroad has triggered many positive reactions from netizens, who were mesmerised by her growth

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Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, Ghana's youngest university graduate in 2021, has courted attention after a video of her surfaced on social media.

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, Ghana's youngest university graduate in 2021, shows off her massive growth years after relocating abroad. Photo source: @ruthy.cutie3, @ruthy_cutie18/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Ruth has been based in the US in recent years, having relocated from Ghana a few years ago after completing her tertiary education and gaining admission to the University of New Mexico (UNM) in Albuquerque.

Before leaving, the academician reached an important milestone after successfully graduating from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the young age of 17.

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa shows growth abroad

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself expressing excitement as she praised God for how far she had come in her life.

The former KNUST graduate looked all grown up and gorgeous in her brown, fuzzy, high-pile fleece jacket as she stood inside her apartment.

She looked mature and different from how she looked during her time in Ghana a few years ago.

Ruth flashed a bright smile as she sang veteran American gospel musician William McDowell's 2011 classic song, I Won't Go Back.

She accompanied the short video with a message, stating that she had no regrets over her decision to worship Jesus.

She wrote:

"I have never regretted this decision!"

The TikTok video of Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa showing off her current look is below:

Who is Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa?

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, born May 29, 2004, is a well-known US-based Ghanaian academic prodigy.

She made major headlines in Ghana in 2017 when she was admitted to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the young age of 13, a then-historic feat.

Ruth had previously attended St Louis Senior High School, a prestigious educational institution for girls in the Ashanti Region, at 10, where she studied general science and graduated in 2017.

She graduated from the university in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in mathematics and became the youngest-ever Ghanaian graduate at the time.

Three-time NSMQ Star Stephen Apemah-Baah resurfaces months after gaining admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Photo source: NSMQGhana

Source: Facebook

Ruth gained admission to the University of New Mexico (UNM) in Albuquerque, US, after her impressive academic achievements in Ghana.

She is currently the youngest PhD student at the US-based tertiary institution where she studies electrical and computer engineering.

In several past interviews, Ruth has shared her desire to join the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwah's growth stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaian social media users below:

Hannah Appiah commented:

"We thank God for this growth."

Bigdream37 wrote:

"I'm happy for you o."

Big Baby said:

"I am proud of you, baby girl."

Former NSMQ contestant Stephen Apemah-Baah resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Apemah-Baah resurfaced in a video that went viral on TikTok.

In the video, the former NSMQ contestant looked all grown-up as he promoted an academic platform for students.

Source: YEN.com.gh