Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji broke the news on Friday, April 24, 2026, that Rosy Meurer had filed for the dissolution of her marriage to Olakunle Churchill on April 20

The couple, who married in 2021 and share two children, unfollowed each other on social media shortly after the divorce reports went viral, seemingly confirming the rumours

Churchill shared a cryptic post suggesting he had chosen his children over anyone else, sparking speculation over his recent renewed ties with Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife, Rosy Meurer, are reportedly headed for divorce.

Rosy Meurer Reportedly Files for Divorce From Olakunle Churchill, Tonto Dikeh's Ex-Husband

Source: Instagram

Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, broke the news on Friday, April 24, 2026.

According to her, Rosy Meurer had filed for dissolution of their marriage on Monday, April 20, 2026.

“LIB is hearing exclusively that Rosy Meurer has filed for a dissolution of her marriage to Olakunle Churchill. The filing happened this Monday, April 20th,” the blogger wrote.

“Their marriage came years after Tonto Dikeh accused Rosy of having an affair with her then husband, Churchill.”

Following reports of their alleged divorce, the couple unfollowed each other, seemingly confirming the rumours.

Rosy Meurer and Olakunle Churchill got married in 2021 and welcomed two children.

The Instagram post with details of their alleged divorce is below.

Olakunle Churchill breaks silence amid divorce rumours

Shortly after the rumours went viral, Olakunle Churchill took to social media to share a cryptic message regarding his alleged divorce.

In his post, he insinuated that an issue had come up between his children’s welfare and that of his wife, and he had chosen his children.

"As a father, if I'm ever in a place where I have to pick between my kids or anyone/anything else..I am picking my kids. Period!!!," he said.

Churchill’s post has sparked speculation over possible reasons for their divorce, with many linking it to his recent warm relations with Tonto Dikeh for the sake of their child.

Below is the Instagram post with Olakunle Churchill’s cryptic message about his alleged divorce.

Source: YEN.com.gh