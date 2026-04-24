A Ghanaian journalist has got people talking over remarks made about Dr Mary Awusi, CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority

In a Facebook video, Akokoa called for Dr Mary Awusi to either apologise over her comments or be sacked

He also called for Dr Mary Awusi to be investigated to ascertain whether she owns a galamsey concession

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The CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, is receiving a lot of flak over comments made about Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

The latest to add his voice to such calls is Ghanaian media personality Akokoa, currently with Nyira FM.

Dr Mary Awusi, CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, threatens Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye over recent galamsey comments. Credit: Mary Awusi/Apostle Eric Nyamekye

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Nyira FM, Akokoa, who showed his displeasure and seemed incensed over comments made by Dr Mary Awusi attacking Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye for speaking against galamsey, said two punitive measures should be taken.

He proposed that either Dr Mary Awusi should apologise for her utterances about Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, or she should be relieved of her duties with immediate effect.

Akokoa also called for Dr Mary Awusi to be investigated by the authorities as to whether she has a galamsey concession, hence her decision to go after a respected man of God simply for speaking about the illegal mining menace.

Dr Mary Awusi’s comments came during an interview on Accra FM on April 23, where she accused the Church of Pentecost chairman of being partisan.

“He is a man of God, so we will forgive him, but next time he shouldn't come so low to that level. Next time, when he stoops so low and tries to do politics, they will deal with him as a politician.”

“When Nana Addo was President, if you went to the mining communities, the rivers were like mud. At that time, was he in Ghana or wasn't he in Ghana? Did he see that or did he not see how the rivers were then?” she asked.

Church of Pentecost reacts

The Church of Pentecost has broken its silence on the brouhaha surrounding comments on illegal mining.

In a Facebook post on Friday, April 24, the church shared an excerpt of remarks Apostle Nyamekye made regarding the illegal mining menace.

President John Mahama admits that the involvement of fellow National Democratic Congress members in illegal gold mining. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook below:

Reactions to comments by Dr Mary Awusi

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, with many calling her comments about Apostle Nyamekye reckless and irresponsible.

Pentecost Diary stated:

“Ohhh what Chairman said is not something bad.”

GAZANATION 1 added:

“The journalist is absolutely right. Our dear country is dying because of politics.”

Mahama comments on affiliates doing galamsey

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama admitted that his affiliates are involved in galamsey.

This comes after he complained that illegal mining had deeply infiltrated Ghanaian society.

One of his appointees, the Amansie Central District Chief Executive, was implicated in facilitating illegal mining, but no action has been taken against him.

Source: YEN.com.gh