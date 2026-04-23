Miller Atakorah, the nephew of Daddy Lumba, known for his quiet and reserved nature, was seen singing Lumba’s song publicly for the first time

He performed Opono Hini Me word for word at what appeared to be a nightclub event, drawing attention from those around him

The video has sparked reactions online, with many astonished by his confidence and connection to his late uncle’s music

Miller Atakorah, nephew of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has been spotted in a completely different light, leaving many Ghanaians amazed.

Miller’s rare public singing moment with Daddy Lumba’s song trends online. Image credit: Ohemaa Lumba, Mavis Owusuaa

Source: TikTok

Known by many as a quiet, reserved, and shy personality, Miller was recently seen at what appeared to be a nightclub event, confidently singing one of his late uncle’s classic songs word for word.

Miller performed Daddy Lumba's Oponi Hini Me

In videos circulating online, Miller is seen fully immersed in the moment as he sings Opono Hini Me, a well-known 1994 track by Afua Ampofowaa and Daddy Lumba.

The setting looked lively, with music playing in the background and people around enjoying the moment, but all eyes quickly turned to him as he delivered the song with passion and confidence.

For many who have followed Miller over the years, this moment came as unexpected.

He has often been described as someone who keeps a low profile and rarely steps into the spotlight.

Seeing him publicly sing, and especially perform a song closely linked to his late uncle, struck a chord with many people online.

Netizens reacted to Miller Atakorah's performance

Some viewers described the moment as emotional, especially considering the recent loss of his younger brother, Kofi Atakorah.

To them, it felt like more than just a casual performance. It looked like a moment of expression, perhaps even a quiet tribute, as he connected with a song that carries deep family and cultural significance.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Others also pointed out how effortlessly he delivered the lyrics, noting how closely his voice and presence resembled Daddy Lumba's.

The resemblance, both in style and energy, sparked conversations about how much influence the late musician may have had on him.

The video has since gained attention across social media platforms, with many sharing mixed reactions.

While some were impressed by his confidence and performance, others saw it as a rare glimpse into a side of Miller that has not been publicly known.

Check out some comments below:

Man Ezekiel commented:

"Can he start something? not bad at all"

Lady Cris commented:

"This is what you should be doing."

Gold Ring commented:

"Hmmmm this family has lost a big opportunity paaa see the way you are singing it could have been a big blessing to you."

Georgina Osei commented:

"Miller please stick to your uncle's songs. We moveeee ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Benj commented:

"This guy make me miss lumba rough 😭😭😭😭."

As the video continues to trend, one thing remains clear. For a man often seen as quiet and reserved, this moment has showed a different side of Miller, one that many did not expect but are now paying attention to.

Daddy Lumba honoured in Parliament as MPs sing his hit songs after his demise. Photo credit: DADDY LUMBA, Parliament of Ghana

Source: UGC

MPs sang Daddy Lumba's songs in parliament

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba died on July 26, 2025, after reportedly battling a brief illness, sparking nationwide mourning.

In Parliament, MPs paid tribute by singing his songs and reflecting on his impact on Ghanaian music.

One MP used the lyrics of “Yɛ Ne Wo Sere Kwa” to subtly criticise the majority, while others shared their favourite Lumba songs.

Source: YEN.com.gh