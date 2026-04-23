The Ghana Scholarships Authority announced the intake of local tertiary students into the scheme for the 2029 academic year

Deputy Director, Operations of the Authority, Irene Gaskin, listed the eligibility criteria and how to apply for the support

Some Ghanaians on social media who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

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The Ghana Scholarships Authority has opened applications for local tertiary scholarships for the 2026 academic year.

The Deputy Director, Operations of the Authority, Irene Gaskin, indicated that the portal is open to all eligible Ghanaians who have gained admission to local tertiary institutions.

Ghana Scholarships Authority announces the opening of scholarships for students in local universities. Photo credit: @univofgh

Source: Facebook

"The portal has been open from the 10th of April to Friday, 15th May 2026. You can visit our website at www.apply.scholarships.gog.gh."

"There are three phases to this application. One is to open an account with us, complete the application form and then upload all documents. Phase two has to do with you taking an aptitude test, and then you complete the application period. Phase three qualified applicants will attend an interview at selected MMDAs," she added.

Irene Gaskin added that eligible applicants must be Ghanaians residing in the country and have gained admission into any local university.

She added that the applicants must:

"Also, be offering a STEM-related course or law in any of the public universities."

Irene Gaskin cautioned the public against scammers who would take money under the claim of helping applicants receive the scholarships. She stated that the Authority does not take money from applicants before awarding them the scholarships.

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Reactions to scholarship opening

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by the Scholarships Authority on social media. Read them below:

@Kyeekye1 said:

"Sometimes I feel so bad to be raised by poor parents, no link, no money, and it gets worse when applying to this kind of opportunity. The sad part is you will apply, and you won't get it because you don’t have links or money. Meanwhile, scholarship is based on merit."

@lordpappy11 wrote:

"Should students who are already on the scholarship reapply?"

@1saltzmannn said:

"Any link for submission or prerequisites?"

Abubakari Toufiq Adalichilana wrote:

"Please, are college students eligible to apply? Nursing students, to be specific."

Emmanuel Amoako Jampa said:

"Please, is the Institute of Local Government Studies part of the government university?"

Zizounic Abdul Aziz wrote:

"Ghana Scholarship Secretariat Scholsec. Please, the 2025/26 my application is still at the decision stage, please."

Source: YEN.com.gh