Founder of The Base Movement, Dr George Oti Bonsu, has publicly addressed claims suggesting that actor Kofi Adu is the originator of the political group

He firmly clarified that he is the rightful founder of the movement and initiated it with a clear vision focused on national development and youth empowerment

The clarification has added to ongoing conversations about emerging political movements in Ghana and their potential impact on the country’s political landscape

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Founder of The Base Movement, Dr George Oti Bonsu, has addressed public claims suggesting that actor Kofi Adu is the founder of the emerging political group.

According to Dr Oti Bonsu, he is the rightful founder of the movement and initiated it as a platform to tackle corruption, create employment opportunities for the youth, and introduce a business-oriented approach to governance.

Dr George Oti Bonsu explains the origins and vision of The Base Movement during a television interview. Photo credit: The Base Movement/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Speaking during an interview on United Television Ghana's morning show Mpu ne Mpu, Dr Oti Bonsu explained that the movement was born out of his personal observations of political trends among the youth.

He stated that he noticed widespread admiration among young people for Kennedy Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a prominent figure in the New Patriotic Party.

Dr Oti Bonsu said that he began organising youth groups across the country under the banner “The Base” to support Kennedy Agyapong’s political ambitions.

According to him, the initiative grew rapidly due to the strong support the businessman enjoyed among the youth, regardless of their political affiliations.

He explained that after Kennedy Agyapong was unsuccessful in his bid to become flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, he decided to formalise the movement into a political organisation.

Invitation to Agya Koo

Dr Oti Bonsu explained that Kofi Adu was later brought into The Base Movement because his public image and personal values were seen to align with the group’s broader vision and ideological direction.

Actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has been clarified not to be the founder of The Base Movement. Photo credit: The Base Movement/Facebook

Source: UGC

He noted that Agya Koo’s influence and appeal among sections of the youth and general public made him a suitable figure to support the movement’s message of youth empowerment and national development

However, he was quick to emphasise that the actor’s involvement is purely as a participant and supporter of the movement’s ideals, and not in any founding or leadership capacity.

Dr Oti Bonsu stressed that ongoing claims circulating in parts of the public suggesting that Agya Koo established The Base Movement are factually incorrect and should be disregarded.

He cautioned that such misinformation could distort public understanding of the movement’s origins and undermine the clarity of its leadership structure.

The founder reiterated that the movement was independently initiated under his leadership and built around a structured political vision rather than individual celebrity influence.

He further stated that the Base Movement is focused on long-term national transformation, with key priorities including youth empowerment, anti-corruption advocacy, and economic reform.

Dr Oti Bonsu added that the movement is being developed as a political force aimed at reshaping governance through a more business-oriented and results-driven approach.

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Alan Kyerematen launches United Party

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Minister for Trade, John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, had launched a new political party barely nine months after contesting in the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate.

The new party, which was rebranded from the Movement for Change, was named the United Party (UP).

The Movement for Change was initially formed to support Alan Kyerematen's independent presidential bid after cutting ties with the New Patriotic Party.

Source: YEN.com.gh