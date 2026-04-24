A Ghanaian man has drawn widespread attention on social media after sharing a video of a uniquely modified mini-bus fitted with a sleeping tent mounted on its roof

The man who shared the video expressed admiration for the innovation, praising both the driver and the fabricator responsible for the unusual design

The mini-bus continues to trend across platforms, with users sharing clips and opinions as discussions about its design gain momentum

A Ghanaian man has gone viral on social media after sharing his surprise and amusement at a uniquely modified mini-bus that has been fitted with a sleeping tent on its roof.

The man, visibly impressed by the innovation, praised both the driver and the fabricator responsible for the unusual design, describing it as a creative and daring upgrade to a commercial vehicle.

A uniquely modified mini-bus fitted with a rooftop sleeping tent has gone viral on social media. Photo credit: Olympia de Maismont/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The mini-bus, which is reportedly used for commercial transport, has been redesigned to include a hoisted tent-like sleeping compartment mounted on top of the vehicle.

The unusual modification has since caught the attention of social media users, many of whom are reacting with a mix of admiration, curiosity, and concern.

While some users have applauded the ingenuity behind the design, others have raised questions about the safety and practicality of the structure.

A major concern circulating online relates to the vehicle’s aerial balance and stability, with users questioning how the added rooftop compartment may affect driving safety, especially during long-distance travel.

The simple but striking innovation has triggered widespread discussion online, with many netizens sharing videos and comments debating whether the design represents smart creativity or a potential road safety risk.

Despite the mixed reactions, the modified mini-bus continues to attract attention as an example of local ingenuity pushing the boundaries of vehicle customisation.

Watch the X video here:

Netizens raise safety concerns

Dozens of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the uniquely modified mini-bus. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Kofi Appiah-Danquah commented:

"You don't mean it. Really? Maybe it's an on-the-road car."

Maame Efua shared:

"Next thing you’ll see is a kitchen and bathroom on board, too."

Nana Ezze noted:

"Today, you will hardly see the campers. Old is gold."

Anonymous mentioned:

"Is this even safe?"

Ghanaian boy builds own car

In other news, Ghanaian teenager, Obed Obeng Danso of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region, has received applause after building his first car.

Obed Obeng Danso has been applauded by the Ghanaian online community for his creativity and innovation. Photo credit: GhanawebYouTube

Source: Youtube

The 18-year-old's vehicle runs on fuel with almost no challenge as it moves with no impediments on the road.

Danso told Ghanaweb on BizTech that he always dreamt of building a vehicle, and through determination, he finally made it a reality.

Despite his little resources, Danso's resilience led him to buy scrap parts of a discarded three-wheeled vehicle, known in Ghanaian parlance as 'Aboboyaa', to finish his work.

The Auto Mechanic student said he taught himself how to build cars, deriving inspiration and knowledge from how three-wheeled cars work.

After building his first car, Danso said he wants to become a professional to train others in the skill, especially young people.

Watch the YouTube video here:

Ghanaian boy builds mini excavator

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a genius Ghanaian child innovator has put his talent to use by building several electronic devices that include an excavator, mower, and vacuum cleaner.

The boy, whose name is yet to be known, built the machines with cheap materials but managed to achieve his goal.

Despite his limited resources, components of the excavator, including the bucket, arm, and boom, are all functioning.

Source: YEN.com.gh