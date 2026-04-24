Chris Hughton disclosed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2025 but fully recovered after successful surgery.

The illness was detected early through routine health checks, with regular blood tests proving crucial to his recovery.

The former Ghana and Brighton head coach was cancer-free and used his experience to raise awareness

Former Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has disclosed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year but has since made a full recovery.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion and, Newcastle United boss opened up about his experience, explaining how the illness was detected and treated.

Former Ghana coach Chris Hughton is diagnosed with cancer and has already recovered. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

His most recent role with the Black Stars ended in 2024, a year before his diagnosis.

In May 2025, Hughton underwent surgery to remove his prostate, and his recovery has been successful.

Now 67, the former defender, who played for Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brentford FC, said the diagnosis did not frighten him.

“The news certainly didn’t scare me,” he said. “I know everyone is different, but my first impression was: ‘I’ll be fine.’ I didn’t instantly think this is going to kill me. I just thought, ‘OK, we’ll have to do what we have to do.’”

Hughton is now cancer-free after the operation, having caught the disease early, and is eager to raise awareness.

The warning signs first emerged during a routine annual health check while he was at Brighton, arranged through the League Managers Association.

As a Black man over 50 with a family history of the illness, he was considered high-risk. Regular six-month blood tests revealed elevated prostate-specific antigen levels, allowing the issue to be identified and treated quickly.

“I had very good advice and all the treatment options were given to me, and I decided to have my prostate removed,” he explained. “The recovery has gone really well. I’m one year post-operation and I feel good. It’s all gone very well. I’ve got a lot of energy.

“Keeping active and busy is part of who I am, but it’s also about rehabilitation and keeping your mind active. I’m very comfortable with my prognosis and how I feel post-operation. I’m in a really good place.”

During his managerial career, Hughton oversaw 169 Premier League matches across spells with Brighton, Norwich and Newcastle.

As a player, he spent more than 15 years at Tottenham after progressing through the club’s academy and earned 54 caps for the Republic of Ireland, making over 350 appearances for the North London side.

He also enjoyed promotion success as a manager, leading Newcastle back to the Premier League in 2008–09 and guiding Brighton to the top flight for the first time in 2016–17.

How Chris Hughton fared as Ghana coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared an in-depth look at the performances of each Black Stars coach under Kurt Okraku's leadership, and their impact on the team.

Since becoming president of the GFA boss, Okraku has overseen the appointments of four different head coaches for the Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh