A popular Ghanaian blogger in Ada has been reported dead, causing massive sadness on social media

Reports have indicated that he passed away after sustaining several injuries in a fatal motor accident

Ghanaians have flooded social media to react, with many sharing their condolences to the bereaved family

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A well-known Ghanaian blogger, Ishmael Bessey Kurt, has been reported dead following a motor accident.

A popular Ghanaian blogger, Ishmael Bessey Kurt, reportedly died after a motor accident. Image credit: UGC, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

According to a report shared by “The BBC Ghana”, the blogger, who was from Ada, was riding a motorcycle from his residence to Foah in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, when he collided with another rider.

The rider in question was carrying a supposed ice chest, which is believed to have contributed to the crash.

Reports indicated that the impact was so severe, leading to the instant death of the motor rider who was reportedly carrying the ice chest.

According to an eyewitness account, Ishmael Bessey Kurt suffered critical injuries.

He was allegedly rushed to the Ada East District Hospital around 3 pm, but was referred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital. According to reports, there was a delay in getting an ambulance to transport him as the hospital reportedly had none at the time.

Unfortunately, several attempts to save him turned futile, leading to the untimely death of the Ghanaian blogger.

The unexpected passing of Bessey has brought sadness to the hearts of many social media users as they have shared their condolences.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Ishmael Bessey Kurt is below:

Reactions to Ishmael Bessey Kurt’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the purported death of Ishmael Bessey Kurt.

Daniel wrote:

“It's a regrettable event and never again. But as you scare the wolf, you advise the goats as well. Sometimes, the way some of the riders ride on these roads. Hmmmm, sometimes I fear for my life when I'm using the road.”

Edward wrote:

“He is my maternal cousin. I have been shattered since this morning when the news got to me this morning. It's my prayer he finds eternal peace.”

Cadman wrote:

“Why are we hearing accident cases throughout this week, every day accidents. Road safety should take action. My condolences to his family.”

The Marketing Manager of Promasidor Ghana, Patrick Osei passes away in a road accident at Suhyin along the Koforidua-Tafo highway. Image credit: We Love Ghana

Source: Facebook

Promasidor marketing manager dead

Meanwhile, the Marketing Manager of Promasidor Ghana, Patrick Osei, has reportedly passed away in a road accident at Suhyin along the Koforidua-Tafo highway.

Reports indicated that the highway crash involving Osei, popularly known as Pomo, happened on Saturday while he was driving in his Kia.

Eyewitnesses narrated that Osei was driving in his direction towards Koforidua when a Hyundai H100 moved into his lane while overtaking.

In an attempt to prevent a head-on collision, the Promisador manager lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road and hit the tree.

A relative at the scene confirmed that Osei had left behind a wife and three children, one of whom is just five years old. He added that the news of his sudden demise has left the family devastated.

The X post announcing the death of Patric Osei is below:

Pregnant woman dies after C-section denial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 27-year-old pregnant woman, who had hoped to safely deliver and return home with her baby, met a tragic fate that left her family and many others in deep sorrow.

After being referred to another hospital, her request for a C-section, following earlier medical advice, was reportedly declined, leaving her condition to worsen over time.

Left unattended in a queue for nearly three days, she endured unbearable pain until she could no longer hold on, passing away on April 26, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh