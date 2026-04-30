Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has dropped a fresh prophecy about Agya Koo's newly established political party, ‘The Base Ghana First’

In a viral video, the popular Ghanaian man of God stated that the political party would fail and go back to join the New Patriotic Party

This current prophecy came after his earlier prediction about the rise of a new party before the general election in 2028 was reportedly fulfilled

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has surfaced with a fresh prophecy about Agya Koo's 'The Base' party, causing a stir.

Prophet Telvin Sowah drops a powerful prophecy about Agya Koo's The Base political party. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, @officialagyakoo

Source: Facebook

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on April 12, 2026, Agya Koo announced the establishment of a new political movement, the ‘The Base Ghana First' party. According to the veteran actor, the new party sought to end the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and provide an alternative for Ghanaians.

He emphasised that the need for a third force in Ghana's political landscape to address the perceived shortcomings of both the NDC and NPP influenced his decision to start the new movement.

Speaking on his vision for the GFP, he noted that individuals from the 16 regions of the country had expressed their intent to join him in establishing the new political party. Agya Koo explained that the new party sought to prioritise the needs of ordinary Ghanaians, especially traders, while also promoting tourism and development across the country.

In videos shared by Gossip24tv after the launch, the Kumawood actor, in his white branded T-shirt, is believed to have stormed Accra to officially register his political party. He was spotted with security officers and a group of people who were also in the branded attire, with a follow-up video showing him at one of Ghana's big markets, Kantamanto, for a purported campaign.

The establishment of ‘The Base’ fulfilled a prophecy by Prophet Telvin Sowah that indicated that there would be a rise of a new political group ahead of the 2028 elections.

A YouTube video of Agya Koo launching ‘The Base’ party is below;

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's The Base prophecy

In a recent interview with Accra FM, Prophet Telvin released a fresh prophecy about The Base after his earlier prophecy was believed to have been fulfilled.

According to the man of God, the new political party would fail, and its members would go back to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“The Base would be like a loud noise; and it would fail. Just like Sun Tzu said, “Tactics without strategy are the noise before defeat". So for The Base, you will hear the noise and it will come stumbling down,” he stated.

“It would divide the whole system, and later they would go back to the NPP. I can see that the banner at the entry point of The Base headquarters has been removed and replaced with that of NPP. It would have the inscription ‘NPP Base’,” he added.

The new prophecy from Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has caught the attention of many, as they await its manifestation.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah delivering the prophecy about The Base is below:

A court battle emerges about the name ‘The Base’, days after the actor Agya Koo announced the establishment of the party. Image credit: @officialagyakoo

Source: Facebook

Court battle erupts over The Base name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a court battle reportedly emerged about the name ‘The Base’, days after the actor Agya Koo announced the establishment of the party.

The purported legal battle caused a massive stir online, with concerned Ghanaians flooding social media to share their mixed opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh