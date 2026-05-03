A young Ghanaian lady based in the US expressed her excitement on her first day as an English tutor in a school abroad

In a video, the young lady said she could not believe that she was going to teach abroad, considering her background

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on her success

A young Ghanaian lady could not hide her joy after she became gainfully employed in the United States of America as an English tutor.

The happy young lady said, considering where she came from, she could not believe that she had such a job.

A Ghanaian lady expresses joy as she becomes an English tutor in the US. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the young lady said she hailed from Adukrom, in the Eastern Region. She expressed gratitude to God for her new job.

The young lady further disclosed that the day she was recording the video was her first day as an English tutor at the school abroad.

“I now understand what people mean when they say, ‘What God cannot do does not exist.’ A villager like me from Adukrom has come to the United States of America to teach the students English. So come with me on my first day to class as an English tutor."

She was happy and showed it by laughing even as she spoke.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens congratulate lady on her new job

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@Kwamezamani said:

"😂😂😂😂 buh my hometown Adukrom Akuapem is not akurase. Come on now lol."

@NeneAgbovie wrote:

"There's a need for African governments to change this mentality of travelling to another country to work as some miracle. We're in the 21st century!!"

@JayEnnico said:

"To God be the Glory...for your appreciation, I pray Jesus continues to see you through...Amen."

@msrukie1 wrote:

"Is that not the Eastern Regional representative for GMB 2023? I’m not surprised, she’s very well spoken and sounded intelligent. 🥰."

@DeKelvin11 said:

"But after all, I blame our leaders because if Ghana had been developed, we wouldn't be celebrating the USA as we do now...A USA citizen will never celebrate because he had the opportunity to come and be a tutor or lecturer here in Ghana. God is good."

@MozatoElygaya wrote:

"Countless times I’ve watched this video, and I can feel what she’s feeling. God is wonderful indeed."

@minzdyna said:

"Abroad is not that big a deal; lots of diasporans want to move back to Ghana or are in the process of setting themselves up to permanently move back. Africa is the future, and Ghana is one of the target destinations for anglophones in the diaspora."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"Indeed! That's very true. Being employed there as an English Tutor really speaks volumes, and we say congratulations to you."

Source: YEN.com.gh