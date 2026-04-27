Black Sherif has branded the concept of love languages as propaganda during a candid radio interview

Questioning the authenticity of love languages, he highlighted their sudden popularity in modern discussions

He playfully aligned with the gift-giving category while maintaining a sceptical view of relationships

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has dismissed the popular concept of love languages as "propaganda," questioning whether the widely accepted relationship framework is a genuine emotional system or simply a modern trend.

Black Sherif asks questions about love languages. Photo source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The rapper made the remarks during an appearance on Joy FM's Personality Profile, where he spoke candidly about relationships and self-expression.

"My love language? I feel that thing is propaganda," he told the host.

He challenged the sudden dominance of the topic in everyday relationship conversations, wondering:

"Since when have they started to ask this question?"

When pressed on his own preferences, Black Sherif gave a light-hearted response.

"I like swagger, so maybe I like gifts," he said, loosely aligning himself with the gift-giving category while maintaining his scepticism of the broader framework.

The five love languages, acts of service, physical touch, words of affirmation, quality time, and gift-giving, were popularised by American author Gary Chapman and have since become a staple of modern relationship discourse.

Black Sherif acknowledged the categories but spoke about them with detachment. Reflecting on his music career, he noted the irony of his relationship with words.

"You know, I literally made a whole career out of words," he said, suggesting that while words of affirmation define his art, they may not define how he gives or receives love personally.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Black Sherif denounces fake X account

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif had denounced a fake X account impersonating him on social media over recent claims of relationship troubles

In a series of posts, the musician called for action to be taken against the account and advised his fans against misinformation

Black Sherif's remarks about the fake X account triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Source: YEN.com.gh