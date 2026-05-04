A young Ghanaian content creator in the US is trending on social media for all the right reasons after securing US citizenship

In a video, Mustapha Bekoe opened up on the ups and downs of his quest to secure US citizenship

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young man

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A popular Ghanaian content creator based in the US, Mustapha Bekoe, has chalked up an achievement worth celebrating.

This comes after he took to social media to celebrate after he was granted US citizenship.

A Ghanaian content creator, Mustapha Bekoe, secures American citizenship and flaunts his new passport on social media. Photo credit: @mustaphabekoe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Photos and a video shared on his TikTok page showed Mustapha visibly excited as he attended the oath of allegiance ceremony.

He opened up on his journey to becoming a US citizen, stating that it began five years ago, amid waiting patiently and uncertainty.

“Five years ago, I started a journey I didn’t fully understand. At first, it felt simple, just paperwork and time. But time turned into waiting, and waiting turned into anxiety. Every random letter made my heart race. "

"Every delay felt like a step backwards. There were nights I couldn’t sleep, wondering what if. Days I smiled outside but carried fear inside. Watching others move forward while I stayed in the same place tested my patience in ways I never imagined.”

Mustapha Bekoe, a Ghanaian content creator, rejoices as he becomes a US citizen. Photo credit: @mustaphabekoe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mustapha stated that not everyone who has moved to the US can attain this feat.

“Through the stress, the uncertainty, and the silent prayers, I kept going. And today, it finally happened. After five long years, I stood there, raised my hand, and became a U.S. citizen. In that moment, all the pain, all the anxiety, all the waiting, it made sense. This isn’t just a status. It’s proof that patience, resilience, and faith will eventually pay off. I didn’t just gain citizenship today. I won a battle I’ve been fighting for five years”, he wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps commend man on securing US citizenship

Netizens congratulated Mustapha on securing US citizenship. Social media users who took to the comment section congratulated the young man and shared how his story inspires others. Others also wanted more information on how he achieved the feat.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

Ree-uhl’s Mom stated:

“Next year is my turn. Congratulations sir.”

Piesie Ama Dansowaa opined:

“I’m seeing this for a reason, congratulations. I tap into your breakthrough.”

David Reigns wrote:

“Congrats, I tap into your blessing. I will be working hard to get there too. Help me God.”

Nero One said:

“Happy for you bro... I pray it reaches my turn someday. It has not been easy.”

Kay 1 added:

“We can all relate my brother. The patience, panic, anguish, crying. We thank God anyway for our lives. I’m happy for you bro.”

Man secures Canadian PR, US Green Card

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man could not contain his joy after securing his Canadian permanent residency.

Celebrating his feat, the young man announced that he also secured his US Green Card.

This means the Ghanaian man could live and work in either country permanently.

Source: YEN.com.gh