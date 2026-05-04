Agradaa has publicly responded to a woman who claims to have welcomed a child with Angel Asiamah during her stint in prison

In a video, the controversial televangelist has threatened to take legal action and claim custody of the woman's child as punishment

Agradaa's response to the accusations against her husband has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has publicly responded to a woman over accusations of an alleged affair with her husband, Angel Asiamah.

Agradaa threatens to take legal action after a woman accuses Angel Asiamah of fathering a child with her while she was in prison. Photo source: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

A few days ago, a young woman went viral after she claimed to have been involved in a secret romantic affair with Angel Asiamah during Agradaa's incarceration in 2025.

She claimed that the televangelist's husband had fathered a child with her and had neglected his responsibilities afterwards.

The young woman also stated that she wanted to give the alleged child to Angel Asiamah to cater for.

She said:

"I will give Kwame Asiamah and Agradaa's child to them, so I will be free. Agradaa's husband Asiamah came to profess love to me when his wife was arrested. When I asked if he was still with Agradaa, he told me that they had split."

"I accepted his romantic advances, but I realised that he was still together with Agradaa after she was released from prison. He has also ignored me. Wherever I go, they say I am carrying Agradaa's child. He (Angel) doesn't take care of the child, so I want to give her to them."

Agradaa responds to woman's allegations against husband

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page on Sunday, May 3, 2026, an angry Agradaa slammed the woman for peddling falsehoods against her husband, Angel Asiamah.

The televangelist noted that she would take any serious action to secure custody of the woman's alleged child, whom she claimed her husband fathered.

Agradaa claimed that the young woman's child resembled her husband and that she would use the law to take possession to make her a scapegoat for individuals making allegations against prominent individuals for social media trends.

She said:

"I don't care whoever coached you. I will use any means necessary to take custody of the child you are holding because you claim she belongs to my husband and me. The child resembles my husband a lot."

"So, I will use the law to take the child away from you to set a scapegoat for those making false allegations for social media trends."

Nana Agradaa donates cash to inmates of Nsawam female prison as she returns to the facility 40 days after her release. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

The Heaven Way International church founder also issued an ultimatum to the woman to bring the child to her and Asiamah in person or face serious legal action for her false allegations.

She also threatened to take legal action against the blogger who interviewed the woman, whom she claimed had made several allegations against her husband in videos on his TikTok page.

The TikTok video of Agradaa threatening legal action against the woman over allegations against Angel Asiamah is below:

Agradaa's legal threats against woman stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Christabella commented:

"I don’t understand why people are always looking for problems for themselves."

Yhaarlove25 wrote:

"Wow, I have respected you for this."

Prof said:

"I just like your response and this is the sign of your maturity. Keep it up."

Agradaa scolds singer during church service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa scolded a singer during church service at the Heavenway International Ministry on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

In a video, the televangelist embarrassed the singer over his choice of music for their worship session.

Source: YEN.com.gh