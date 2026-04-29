Elder Frank Donkor of Hebron prayer camp has warmed the hearts of many after he stormed a market to preach

This came weeks after the man of God heartbreakingly lost his two sons in an aircraft crash in Tema, Greater Accra

The video of Elder Frank Donkor has caught the attention of many, sparking massive admiration on social media

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Founder and leader of Hebron prayer camp, Elder Frank Donkor, has caused a stir online following the death of his two sons.

Elder Frank Donkor warms hearts as he storms the market to preach after his sons' deaths. Image credit: Hebron prayer camp

Source: Facebook

On March 17, 2026, the nation was thrown into a state of mourning after reports emerged that an aircraft carrying two passengers had crashed in Tema, killing two people on board.

Officials from the Ghana Fire Service, the police, and other security agencies were quickly deployed to the scene to control the fire, establish a perimeter, and salvage the wreckage.

Residents gathered to help extinguish the flames and secure the area, while security personnel and emergency responders arrived to begin investigations into the incident.

The tragic aircraft accident left the community deeply shaken as eyewitnesses described seeing the aircraft plummet from the sky, scattering debris and igniting a fire near Site 17.

Following investigations, reports indicated that the deceased passengers were the sons of Elder Frank Donkor.

This brought sadness to the hearts of many Ghanaians, with many dignitaries, including politicians, trooping in to mourn with the family.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, the final funeral rites for Captain Frank and his brother, Elijah Donkor, were held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

A YouTube video from the burial rite of Elder Frank Donkor's sons is below:

Elder Frank Donkor preaches in a market

A few weeks after the burial of his sons, Elder Frank Donkor stormed a market to share the word of God with passers-by

In a video seen on social media, the leader of the Hebron prayer camp was seen in a white shirt and standing behind a pulpit with a microphone ready to deliver his message.

A large crowd surrounded the man of God, also looking ready to receive the word.

Elder Frank Donkor raised a worship song to begin the service; unexpectedly, a woman believed to be a trader was touched by the song and fell under the anointing.

The scene has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many blessing the man of God for his work in the ministry.

The TikTok video of Elder Frank Donkor preaching in the market is below:

Reactions to Elder Frank Donkor's market video

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Elder Frank Donkor was spotted in the market to share the word of God.

Ohemaa Boahemaa wrote:

“Look at that. God bless you, man of God. I will start a church because of you.”

Danny wrote:

“The devil thought he could break you, but God got you.”

Sikabel wrote:

“Elder Donkor, heaven is proud of you.

Christiana Opoku wrote:

“May God bless you so much, papa.”

Elder Frank Donkor loses his two sons to death in an aircraft crash in Tema. Image credit: Hebron prayer camp

Source: Facebook

Elder Frank Donkor consoles daughter-in-law

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Elder Frank Donkor consoled his weeping daughter-in-law, Naomi Donkor, during the final funeral rites of his deceased sons.

A video of the man of God showing strength amid his grief stirred emotions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh